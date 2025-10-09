Telecel Equips Three Hospitals for Cervical Cancer Screening Push

Telecel Group has donated advanced cervical cancer diagnostic equipment to three major Ghanaian hospitals and pledged free screening services as part of a broader national effort to combat a disease that kills nearly 2,000 women annually in the country.

The telecommunications company handed over digital colposcopes, HPV testing kits, and biopsy instruments to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital, and Sefwi Wiawso Government Hospital in a ceremony attended by Health Minister Hon. Kwabena Mintah-Akandoh and other health sector stakeholders.

Executed in partnership with the Ghana Medical Trust Fund and Ministry of Health, the initiative marks the first major health project under the newly established Ghana Medical Trust Fund, also known as MahamaCares. President John Dramani Mahama launched the fund in April 2025 to provide financial assistance for individuals living with chronic diseases, with Parliament approving the legislation in July 2025.

The project aims to screen at least 5,000 women within its first year, with plans to extend services to underserved areas through mobile clinics and telemedicine platforms operated by the Telecel Ghana Foundation.

“We are proud to see this project come to life to strengthen Ghana’s ability to detect and prevent cervical cancer, which is one of the most devastating diseases affecting women,” said Moh Damush, CEO of Telecel Group. “We will continue to invest in the lives and potential of people, particularly women, who are the social and economic pillars of every African community.”

Cervical cancer ranks among the leading causes of cancer-related deaths in women in Ghana, yet screening rates remain alarmingly low. According to World Health Organization data, fewer than 10 percent of Ghanaian women undergo cervical cancer screening, contributing to late-stage diagnoses that dramatically reduce survival rates.

Each year, more than 3,000 women receive cervical cancer diagnoses in Ghana, with nearly 2,000 losing their lives. The vast majority of these deaths result from late detection, when treatment options become limited and less effective. Early detection through regular screening can identify precancerous lesions that are easily treatable, potentially preventing cancer development altogether.

Minister Mintah-Akandoh emphasized the equipment’s potential impact on women’s health outcomes. “The installed cervical cancer equipment here at Korle Bu, Sefwi Wiawso and Tamale hospitals will give women a fighting chance at early detection,” he said. “It means fewer late diagnosis and fewer painful losses. We expect at least 2,000 undiagnosed cases of cervical cancer to be detected each year and more than 10,000 women to benefit directly from screening and early intervention in two years.”

The geographic distribution of equipment addresses both urban and rural access challenges. Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra serves as Ghana’s largest referral center, while Tamale Teaching Hospital provides coverage for the northern regions. Sefwi Wiawso Government Hospital extends services to the Western North Region, an area with historically limited access to specialized cancer screening facilities.

Telecel organized training for healthcare professionals at the beneficiary hospitals on equipment usage and maintenance, addressing sustainability concerns that have plagued previous medical equipment donations. Without proper training and maintenance protocols, sophisticated diagnostic equipment often falls into disuse, wasting resources and failing to deliver intended health benefits.

Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Telecel Ghana, urged women to prioritize regular screening. “This is a deliberate investment in health infrastructure for the reduction in late diagnosis of the disease,” she said. “I would like to urge every woman in Ghana between the ages of 21 to 65 years to go for cervical cancer screening at least every 3 years to detect if there are any risks. Early detection, we are told, can save our lives.”

Her recommendation aligns with international guidelines, though screening frequency and starting age vary based on testing methods and individual risk factors. HPV testing allows for longer intervals between screenings compared to traditional Pap smears, potentially improving cost-effectiveness and patient compliance.

Sustained investment in screening, vaccination, and awareness remains critical if Ghana is to meet WHO’s global target of screening 70 percent of women by ages 35 and 45. Ghana recently launched an HPV vaccination campaign targeting 2.5 million girls, with UNICEF support securing doses that could potentially prevent around 40,000 future cervical cancer deaths.

The vaccination program complements screening efforts, as HPV vaccines prevent infection with virus strains responsible for most cervical cancers. However, vaccines work best when administered before sexual activity begins, meaning current generations of adult women still require screening to detect existing precancerous changes or early-stage cancers.

Obuobia Darko-Opoku, Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, expressed gratitude for Telecel’s partnership and timely delivery on commitments. “Telecel pledged to support the fight against cervical cancer by providing screening equipment across selected hospitals,” she said. “True to their word, they have delivered. From Korle Bu to Tamale and Sefwi Wiawso, the installations have begun turning promises into purpose, and compassion into care.”

The initiative reflects growing recognition among corporate entities that health investments yield both social and business benefits. Healthy populations drive economic productivity, consumer spending, and workforce stability. For telecommunications companies like Telecel, community health initiatives also build brand loyalty and demonstrate corporate social responsibility beyond profit motives.

Cervical cancer’s preventability makes it particularly tragic. Unlike many cancers with unclear causes and limited prevention options, cervical cancer develops slowly from precancerous changes that screening can detect years before cancer forms. Effective treatment of these precancerous lesions prevents progression to invasive cancer in most cases.

The equipment donation addresses a critical infrastructure gap. Many Ghanaian health facilities lack basic screening tools, forcing women to travel long distances for services or forgo screening entirely. Digital colposcopes allow detailed examination of the cervix, while HPV testing identifies high-risk virus strains that cause most cervical cancers. Biopsy instruments enable tissue sampling for definitive diagnosis when abnormalities appear.

Mobile clinics and telemedicine components could prove especially valuable for reaching rural women who face transportation barriers, time constraints from agricultural work, and limited health literacy about cancer screening. Bringing services to communities rather than requiring women to seek distant facilities typically increases screening participation rates significantly.

However, equipment and screening alone prove insufficient without coordinated follow-up systems. Women with abnormal screening results require further evaluation, treatment when necessary, and long-term monitoring. Fragmented health systems where initial screening occurs but follow-up fails represent missed opportunities that compromise screening program effectiveness.

The project’s success will ultimately depend on sustained funding for consumable supplies, equipment maintenance, staff retention, community awareness campaigns, and integration with broader health services. Initial donations create capacity, but ongoing operational support determines whether that capacity translates into sustained impact on cervical cancer mortality rates.