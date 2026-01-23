Telecel DigiTech Academy Launches Third Cohort Across Five Regions

Telecel Ghana Foundation has launched the third cohort of its DigiTech Academy, an after-school digital skills programme designed to strengthen science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and bridge digital access gaps among young learners.

The latest cohort, running from January to March 2026, spans five districts across five regions including South Dayi in the Volta Region, Mfantsiman in the Central Region, Jirapa in the Upper West Region, Goaso in the Ahafo Region, and Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region. The programme will engage students from 19 schools and expects to reach up to 500 learners.

Komla Buami, External Affairs Director at Telecel Ghana, emphasized that the expansion deliberately targets districts outside major urban centres to ensure equitable access to digital skills training regardless of location or socioeconomic background.

“This third cohort reflects our belief that access to digital skills should not depend on location or socioeconomic background,” Buami stated. “We are expanding the DigiTech Academy into more districts, particularly outside major urban centres to give young learners practical, future-ready skills to compete with their peers globally.”

The DigiTech Academy operates under the Telecel Ghana Foundation’s Connected Learning pillar in partnership with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ghana STEM Centre. The programme targets upper primary and junior secondary school students through a twelve week after-school schedule aligned with Ghana’s national academic calendar.

Students receive training in electronics and programming, learning to build simple circuits, write basic code and understand robotics principles. The curriculum culminates in participants designing and programming their own functional robots, providing hands-on experience with emerging technologies.

The programme structure complements the GES information and communications technology (ICT) syllabus and covers foundational and applied STEM topics. Weekly in-person sessions receive implementation support from local partners Asustem Robotics and the Mingo Foundation, who facilitate hands-on instruction and project-based learning.

Mrs. Olivia Serwaa Opare, representing the office of the Director of the National STEM Centre, praised the initiative during the pilot launch in Ho, describing it as shaping Ghana’s future positively. She emphasized that STEM education has become essential rather than optional for the country’s growth.

“To truly empower our youth and prepare them for a competitive global market, we must ensure that they do not just use technology but understand and master it,” Opare stated.

Gender inclusion represents a key programme feature, with 70 percent of training slots reserved for female students and the remaining 30 percent allocated to males. This deliberate strategy addresses long-standing gender disparities in STEM participation, where girls and women remain significantly underrepresented across technology fields.

Francisca, a pupil at Peki Adzokoe District Assembly (D.A.) Junior High School in the Volta Region and participant in the third cohort, expressed enthusiasm about the learning opportunity. She stated her desire to learn coding and create her own game, illustrating the programme’s appeal to young learners.

The DigiTech Academy has experienced substantial growth since its modest beginnings. The pilot phase started with just 50 students before expanding dramatically. Cohort One concluded with 700 students from 39 schools across six regions, while Cohort Two reached 1,041 students from 47 schools in ten regions.

Students undergo assessment through practical projects throughout the programme duration. All participants receive certificates upon completion, with medals presented to top performers as recognition for exceptional achievement. This evaluation approach emphasizes applied skills rather than theoretical knowledge alone.

The initiative aligns with Ghana’s broader digital transformation agenda, which seeks to equip citizens with technology skills necessary for participation in the modern economy. Government officials have identified digital literacy as crucial for youth employment prospects and national competitiveness.

Telecel Ghana Foundation describes the programme as reflecting its long-term commitment to supporting youth development, digital literacy and educational outcomes across Ghana. The foundation has invested in educational initiatives targeting underserved communities, particularly in rural and peri-urban areas where access to quality STEM education remains limited.

The expansion into Ahafo Region through Goaso represents the programme’s first presence in that area, while the inclusion of Jirapa in the Upper West Region extends coverage to one of Ghana’s less developed zones. These strategic choices demonstrate intentional efforts to reach learners in regions traditionally overlooked by private sector educational interventions.

Technology experts have emphasized that early exposure to programming and robotics provides students with problem-solving skills applicable across multiple disciplines. Such training also familiarizes learners with computational thinking patterns increasingly relevant in various career paths beyond pure technology roles.

The twelve week duration allows sufficient time for skill development while fitting within school term schedules, enabling students to participate without compromising their regular academic commitments. The after-school timing similarly ensures the programme supplements rather than replaces formal classroom instruction.

Ghana’s education sector continues grappling with resource constraints affecting STEM teaching quality, particularly regarding practical laboratory work and technology infrastructure. Programmes like DigiTech Academy help fill these gaps by providing equipment, expertise and structured learning experiences that many schools cannot deliver independently.