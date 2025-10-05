Telecel Brings Business Registration, Tax Guidance Directly to Young Entrepreneurs

When business advice events promise “empowerment,” the word often rings hollow. Attendees sit through panels, take notes, then return to their operations with little that’s immediately actionable. Telecel Ghana’s Business Runway took a different approach: bring the Registrar General’s Office to the venue.

The company concluded its annual Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Month celebrations with a gathering at Labadi Beach Hotel that prioritized practical outcomes over inspirational speeches. Young entrepreneurs could register their businesses on site, learn tax filing procedures directly from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and access insights from founders who’ve navigated similar challenges.

The theme, “Gen Z Impact: Skills, Money and Mindset,” reflected what Telecel Ghana CEO Patricia Obo-Nai described as the three essential building blocks for business growth. “The mission for SME Month is to back young entrepreneurs like you with the skills, networks, visibility, and digital tools to grow,” she told the audience of young founders. “Today is about giving you these tactics to apply right now.”

That emphasis on immediate application showed up throughout the programme. Sam Rodgers, Country Manager of Wild Fusion Ghana, broke down content strategy design that actually converts to growth rather than just generating likes. Content creator Kojo Junior discussed authenticity and digital storytelling in ways that acknowledged the pressure young founders face to manufacture perfect online personas.

Jahzara Agyemang, CEO of JTE Business Consult, guided attendees through grant opportunities, addressing a persistent challenge for early stage businesses: finding non-dilutive capital. Nelson Amo, CEO of Innohub, and Edward Mawudem, Head of SME Banking at Absa Bank, tackled investor expectations and capital selection, helping founders understand when to seek funding and what different capital sources actually require.

The founder stories provided reality checks that polished case studies often skip. Baaba Ankrah of GOBA Kente and Joey Lit of Free the Youth shared experiences about pivoting careers and managing what Ankrah called “the comparison syndrome” that social media amplifies for young entrepreneurs watching peers appear to succeed faster.

Mohammed Saani Adams, Deputy Director at the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment, connected the event to broader government priorities. “We promise you that the Ministry is strongly passionate about youth development, specifically entrepreneurship and will ensure the institutionalisation of SMEs so our youth can drive the economy of Ghana,” he said.

The institutionalization language matters. Ghana’s entrepreneurship ecosystem has long been characterized by fragmented support systems where founders must navigate multiple agencies with limited coordination. Events that bring regulators, financial institutions, and educational resources together in one space reduce friction that disproportionately affects early stage businesses.

Genevieve Dzifa Akpalu, founder of The AG Shop, which produces handmade jewelry and beauty accessories, exemplified the tangible outcomes Telecel designed the event to deliver. “I’m leaving with a registered business, a roadmap to apply for grants, file taxes and even secured new customers from the vendor market for my products,” she said.

That progression from unregistered operation to formal business with tax compliance understanding and new customer relationships represents precisely the kind of leap that can take months when entrepreneurs must coordinate separately with each agency.

Telecel Ghana used SME Month to launch three connectivity products targeting small business operational needs. The Boss Plan integrates voice, data and social media bundles with a digital marketing campaign tool. One Business Mobile provides sharable data, calls and SMS across all networks for small teams. The reloaded Your Business Online service packages unlimited web pages, business email addresses and domain name registration.

The product launches reflect Telecel’s recognition that connectivity infrastructure remains fundamental to small business competitiveness, particularly for Gen Z founders building digitally native operations. A business email address sounds basic until you’re a young entrepreneur trying to establish credibility with potential partners who see only a Gmail account.

Now in its ninth year, Telecel’s SME Month has evolved beyond corporate social responsibility programming into what the company positions as cornerstone support for Ghana’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. The annual celebration aligns with Telecel’s broader strategy to position itself as essential infrastructure for small and medium enterprises rather than just a telecommunications provider.

Whether that positioning translates to sustained business growth for participants depends on factors beyond a single event. But for founders like Akpalu, walking out with business registration completed and tax obligations clarified represents progress that’s immediately measurable. In an entrepreneurship landscape often heavy on inspiration and light on implementation support, that practical focus stands out.

The vendor market component, where small businesses showcased products directly to attendees, created immediate commercial opportunities rather than relegating sales to some future point after founders “build their brand.” Gen Z entrepreneurs are building businesses in an environment where digital presence and formal operations must develop simultaneously, not sequentially. Events structured around that reality serve founders better than those stuck in older models of business development.