Teenage Boy Dragged from Hostel and Forced into Act, Suspect Out on Bail

The teenage boy at the centre of a deeply disturbing viral video involving Assembly Member for Effiakuma West, Edward Senam Azalekor, has broken his silence, insisting he was forcibly removed from his hostel, physically assaulted, and coerced into the incident against his will.

The boy, whose identity is being protected in accordance with child protection laws, told Angel FM that he was dragged to the scene without warning and threatened with a beating if he did not comply. “I am innocent,” he stated, maintaining that he had no prior knowledge of what was being planned and was given no choice in the matter.

Preliminary investigations by the Western Regional Police Command revealed that the female teenager, aged 13, had left home on the afternoon of February 16, 2026, without informing her mother, returning late that night around 7:40 pm. Her mother, angered by the girl’s absence, contacted Azalekor to discipline her. The suspects then lured the teenage boy, aged 16, to the scene and forced the two minors to engage in the sexual act.

The disturbing footage showed the suspects forcing the two teenagers to have sexual intercourse in a shop while others present cheered, laughed, and filmed the act. The video subsequently went viral after a presenter at Connect FM received it via WhatsApp.

Azalekor, 52, and a second suspect, Martin Amuzu, 35, an uncle to the female victim, were arrested on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at Effiakuma by the Western Regional Police Command. The two accused persons were arraigned before the Harbor District Court in Takoradi on Friday, February 27, where they were each granted bail. The conditions of their bail have not been publicly disclosed by the court.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the arrests and said investigations are continuing. The Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) has been involved in the case to provide support to the victims.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage across Ghana, with child rights organisations, civil society groups, and political figures calling for the maximum application of the law against the accused. Under Ghana’s Children’s Act and Criminal Offences Act, offences involving sexual abuse of minors carry severe penalties, including long custodial sentences.

The case has renewed calls for stricter vetting and accountability mechanisms for assembly members, who hold community authority but are not subject to the same formal professional oversight as elected members of Parliament.