Teen Found Dead in Singer’s Tesla Laid to Rest

Family and friends gathered in grief on Monday, October 6, as they laid to rest Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the teenage girl whose body was discovered inside a Tesla registered to rising singer D4vd, at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Rowland Heights, California.

Mourners dressed in black carried the white casket to its final resting place during a private funeral held under a white tent, shielded from public view. Flowers were placed graveside as those closest to the 14-year-old said their final goodbyes.

The funeral marks a somber conclusion to a case that has captivated Los Angeles since Celeste’s body was identified through forensics, with her death being investigated as a homicide. Her body was found on September 8 in the front trunk of the Tesla after the vehicle was towed to a Hollywood impound yard. Workers at the facility reportedly noticed a foul odor coming from the car, which had been cited days earlier for violating parking ordinances.

The timeline of events has raised troubling questions about how long Celeste may have been missing before authorities became aware. She had gone missing in 2024, when she was 13 years old, though the circumstances of her disappearance remain under investigation.

Singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke and who gained fame with his hit “Romantic Homicide,” has not publicly commented on the case. His manager, Josh Marshall, informed the property owner they would be breaking the lease and moving out of the Hollywood Hills home shortly after the discovery.

Marshall has since addressed growing speculation about the case. In comments on social media, he stated he “had zero knowledge of anything” and never received any emails regarding the matter. He described it as “a tough time for my family as I am a father of 3 children” and noted that “a lot of this is speculation and alleged”.

Law enforcement sources confirmed that a search warrant was executed at the Hollywood Hills property, though specific details about evidence recovered have not been made public. The Los Angeles Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Celeste’s death.

Authorities are still working to determine the official cause and manner of death, leaving many questions unanswered as the investigation continues. D4vd has not been named as a suspect or person of interest in the case, and the nature of any connection between the singer and the victim remains unclear.

The case has drawn intense public attention, particularly on social media where fans and observers have been following developments closely. However, investigators have cautioned against speculation as they work to piece together what happened to Celeste.

For now, those who knew and loved Celeste are focused on remembering a young life lost far too soon. The funeral service provided family and friends an opportunity to grieve privately while paying their respects to the teenager whose death has left a community searching for answers.

As the homicide investigation continues, law enforcement officials have urged anyone with information about the case to come forward. The circumstances leading to Celeste’s death, and how her body came to be in the vehicle, remain the focus of ongoing detective work.