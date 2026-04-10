Tee Kae Announces SEFORIC, An Immersive Mini Concert Experience

Ghanaian-French singer Tee Kae is set to bring her creative universe to life with SEFORIC, an intimate and immersive mini concert experience designed to connect deeply with her audience.

Curated and led by BLUWEIV, SEFORIC goes beyond the traditional live show format, offering a carefully crafted experience that blends music, atmosphere, and storytelling. The event will spotlight a new generation of talent, with performances from Jane, Yleina, and Yna Shaay, building momentum ahead of Tee Kae’s highly anticipated two-part live performance.

Conceived as more than just a concert, SEFORIC is a moment of connection—an invitation into Tee Kae’s artistic world where sound, emotion, and presence meet. With a focus on intimacy and immersion, the experience is designed to bring artist and audience closer together in a unique and meaningful way.

Set to take place on April 11 at 8PM at Sape Bar, the event promises an unforgettable evening of live music and creative expression.

With SEFORIC, Tee Kae continues to carve out her own lane, blending cultural influences and artistic vision into an experience that redefines the boundaries of live performance.