Ted Lasso Actor Fernandez Signs Professional Football Deal

Mexican actor Cristo Fernandez has signed for El Paso Locomotive of the United Soccer League (USL) Championship, turning professional footballer at 35 after completing a two-month trial with the American second-tier club.

Fernandez is best known internationally for playing fictional footballer Dani Rojas in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso between 2020 and 2023. He will now compete on a real pitch for the first time as a professional.

His football journey began in his home city of Guadalajara, where he played youth football before a knee injury forced him away from the game at 15. He later relocated to London, where he was cast in Ted Lasso, a show that won multiple awards across its three-series run.

Before completing his move to El Paso, Fernandez also trialled with the second team of Major League Soccer (MLS) side Chicago Fire earlier this year.

“Maybe I’m just a crazy man with crazy dreams,” Fernandez said, adding that joining a club nicknamed the Locos felt entirely appropriate.

Head coach Junior Gonzalez confirmed the signing brought added attacking depth to the squad.

Fernandez described his path back to football as one driven by belief and risk-taking, saying the dream of competing professionally had never truly left him regardless of where life had taken him.