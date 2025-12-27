TECNO Glory Night Awards, Co-Hosted with TikTok Live and CAF, Celebrated Africa’s Top Influencers and the “Power Your Moment” Spirit at AFCON Morocco

CASABLANCA, Morocco, 26 December 2025/African Media Agency (AMA)/ – TECNO Glory Night Awards, jointly organized with TikTok Live and CAF, celebrated the creativity of pan-African KOLs powered by TECNO AI. With the launch of TECNO’s “Power Your Moment” campaign during AFCON, this theme has been widely recognized by KOLs, stimulating the creation of a large amount of creative content and fully showcasing their power moments in everyone’s lives.

As TECNO elevates its long-standing relationship with AFCON into its new title as the Official Global Partner, the brand gathered Africa’s leading digital voices for a landmark celebration in Morocco. This signature event spotlighted the influencers whose creativity, authenticity, and cultural impact embody the spirit of “Power Your Moment.”

The ceremony was conceived as a tribute to the individuals who, through their creativity, narrative power, and cultural impact, are shaping the future of digital expression across Africa. Influencers from more than twenty countries attended the evening, joined by AFCON football legends, media partners, and TECNO executives. Together, they formed a rare cross-section of talent, influence, and creative leadership.Throughout the evening, TECNO presented five major awards, each recognizing a unique dimension of creative excellence. The award winners are as follows:

The Moment Excellence Award

Presented to influencers who best captured the emotional soul of “Power Your Moment,” delivering stories filled with depth, authenticity, and resonance. These winners stood out through their compelling narratives that deeply resonated with audiences across Africa. Their content showcased authentic moments of triumph and emotion, creating powerful connections that exemplified what it means to truly “Power Your Moment.” Through their creative storytelling and genuine engagement, they captured hearts and inspired communities, earning recognition for their ability to transform everyday experiences into memorable digital moments.

Winners:

Nigeria: @ultimatekombo2

Tanzania: @eng_makelele

Morocco: @hajar_arssalanee

“This award represents every creator across Africa who believes their story matters,” said @ultimatekombo2 from Nigeria. “TECNO has given us the tools and platform to turn our everyday moments into something powerful. This recognition inspires me to continue creating content that resonates with our communities and showcases the beauty of our shared experiences.”

The Moment King/Queen Award

Celebrating the influencers whose outstanding data performance, interactions, views, and follower growth, redefined true influence during the campaign. These creators dominated the digital landscape with content that not only captured attention but sustained engagement at remarkable levels. Their ability to consistently connect with massive audiences while driving meaningful interactions demonstrated their mastery of the platform and their genuine influence within their communities.

Winners:

Nigeria: @liquorose_

Ivory Coast: @MIMImimitiktok0101

Senegal: @fallu_etsesvideos

The Creative Spark Award

Recognizing influencers who consistently push the boundaries of creativity, finding novelty in the ordinary and presenting imaginative, breakthrough content. These winners transformed simple concepts into extraordinary experiences through innovative approaches and fresh perspectives. Their work challenged conventions and inspired others to see familiar moments through new creative lenses, proving that innovation thrives when imagination meets authentic expression.

Winners:

Mali: @sagaba1

Kenya: @therealchiche

Morocco: @brahimlogia

@therealchiche from Kenya expressed her excitement: “Winning the Creative Spark Award pushes me to keep innovating and breaking boundaries. The #MyPowerMoment campaign challenged us to see creativity in new ways, and I’m honored that my vision connected with audiences across the continent. This is just the beginning of what African creators can achieve.”

The Visual Master Award

Awarded to influencers whose works demonstrated exceptional visual artistry, mastery of composition, color, and light, turning every frame into an aesthetic experience. These creators elevated mobile photography and videography to an art form, crafting visually stunning content that captivated audiences. Their technical excellence combined with artistic vision resulted in content that didn’t just tell stories but created immersive visual journeys.

Winners:

Egypt: @ali_hustler

Nigeria: @jennifrank29

Cameroon: @mayole_francine

The TECNO Partner Award

A tribute to long-term creator partners who deeply align with TECNO’s brand philosophy and especially contribute to the communication of TECNO AI. They are the true companions of the brand, resonating with TECNO’s vision of blending technology with human inspiration. These partners have consistently demonstrated their commitment to showcasing how TECNO’s innovative AI technology empowers creators to unlock their full potential and share their unique moments with the world.

Winners:

Uganda: @solo.md

Senegal: @cheikhetaltesse

Nigeria: @izziboye

“Being recognized as a TECNO Partner means everything to me,” shared @solo.md from Uganda. “TECNO AI has transformed how I create content and connect with my audience. This partnership goes beyond technology, it’s about believing in African voices and giving us the resources to amplify our messages. I’m proud to represent this vision and excited for what we’ll build together.”

The winners were selected through the #MyPowerMoment campaign, a continent-wide call for entries that invited creators to submit original photo or video content inspired by one of four themes: Power your Glory, Power your Rise, Power your Joy and Power your Creativity. Submissions captured moments of personal transformation, pure happiness, or imagination-driven expression, reflecting the diversity of stories that define African digital culture today.

The TECNO Glory Night Awards not only celebrated achievement, they reaffirmed the brand’s commitment to empowering Africa’s creative ecosystem. By bringing together influencers from across the continent at AFCON, TECNO strengthens the bridge between sport, technology, and culture.The brand’s investment in the creator community aligns with its ambition to foster deeper integration between its technology offerings and the cultural forces shaping African markets. This celebration is part of a wider effort to strengthen TECNO’s association with AFCON, engage creators, and elevate KOL-driven campaigns through emotionally resonant content.

As the evening concluded, the atmosphere reflected a sense of collective pride, not only for the winners but for the continent’s creative momentum. The Glory Night Awards marked a defining moment for Africa’s next generation of storytellers, who now carry their trophies as symbols of recognition, visibility, and their rising role in shaping Africa’s digital narrative.

The night may have ended, but the moments created will continue to shine, because with TECNO, every moment has the power to become extraordinary.

Along with KOL Night Awards, TECNO curated an exclusive product experience zone: brand guides walked Joeboy through its latest devices, spotlighting AI-driven photography features tailored for content creators—aligning with the “Power Your Moment” ethos. The demo let the artist test real-time editing tools, streamlining on-the-go creative workflows.

A highlight was the 3D photo station with TECNO AI : KOLs posed with the device, which offers boosted low-light performance and portrait optimization—key capabilities to elevate their visual content. Many snapped behind-the-scenes shots instantly, turning the experience into shareable moments that mirrored the event’s festive energy.

At the TECNO AI Ecosystem showcase, KOLs engaged with interactive demos: trying VR gear linked to the smart ecosystem, or testing AI translation/summarization tools on the MEGAPAD. These hands-on sessions highlighted how TECNO’s interconnected tech empowers creators to expand their creative reach and efficiency.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of TECNO

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative, AI-driven technology brand with a presence in over 70 markets across five continents. Committed to transforming the digital experience in global emerging markets, TECNO relentlessly pursues the perfect integration of contemporary aesthetic design with the latest technologies and artificial intelligence. Today, TECNO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of AI-powered products, including smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, smart gaming devices, the HiOS operating system, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing,” TECNO continues to pioneer the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and AI-driven experiences for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and brightest futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

The post TECNO Glory Night Awards, Co-Hosted with TikTok Live and CAF, Celebrated Africa’s Top Influencers and the “Power Your Moment” Spirit at AFCON Morocco appeared first on African Media Agency.