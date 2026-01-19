TECNO Brought AFCON 2025 to Life Through Ongoing Technology Carnival Activations Across Africa

As the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 unfolded, TECNO, Official Global Partner of the tournament, was actively extending the matchday experience beyond stadiums and screens through a series of Technology Carnival activations and offline watching parties that took place across multiple African countries.

Launched alongside the tournament and running throughout the AFCON competition period until 18 January 2026, these activations were designed as immersive, fan-first experiences that brought football, technology and entertainment together in public spaces, retail locations and pop-up venues.

Across North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and key AFCON markets, fans gathered at TECNO-organized watching parties featuring live match screenings, interactive product displays, AI-powered demonstrations, performance shows, interactive games, lucky draws and temporary pop-up stores. These shared spaces allowed visitors to engage with TECNO’s AI ecosystem while celebrating the collective energy, emotion and passion that defined African football culture.

At each activation, TECNO showcased how AI-driven technology enhanced the way fans experienced the game, from understanding match dynamics to capturing and sharing standout moments. Visitors discovered TECNO smartphones and devices in hands-on environments, exploring features designed to make football moments clearer, smarter and more immersive.

AFCON Retail Events Deployed Throughout the Tournament

Running in parallel with the offline watching parties, TECNO also rolled out a wide range of AFCON-themed retail events, which were active across multiple countries and continued until 18 January, with schedules adapted to local markets.

These in-store activations translated the excitement of AFCON directly into everyday shopping experiences through interactive consumer mechanics, including :

Cashback promotions via lucky draw on selected devices such as POP 10, SPARK 40 and CAMON 40

on selected devices such as POP 10, SPARK 40 and CAMON 40 Points-based rewards through TECNO’s Points Mall

through TECNO’s Points Mall Interactive AFCON TECNO AI Analysis experiences that allowed fans to explore AI-driven insights around ongoing matches

experiences that allowed fans to explore AI-driven insights around ongoing matches “Rank Your Own AFCON Team” challenges, encouraging fans to build and debate their ideal tournament line-ups

challenges, encouraging fans to build and debate their ideal tournament line-ups Additional localized games, giveaways and fan engagement activities

By integrating football culture into retail environments, TECNO ensured that fans remained connected to the tournament not only during match time, but throughout their daily routines.

Making AFCON a More Participatory Experience Through AI

These Technology Carnival activations reflected TECNO’s broader ambition to make football more participatory, more interactive and more emotionally engaging. Rather than positioning AI as a distant technology, TECNO presented it as an intuitive companion that enhanced how fans followed matches, relived key moments and expressed their passion throughout the tournament.

As an Official Partner of the Confederation of African Football, TECNO activated across stadiums, fan zones, retail spaces and communities, ensuring that AFCON 2025 was experienced not only as a competition, but as a continent-wide cultural celebration powered by TECNO AI.

As the tournament came to a close and momentum peaked during the final stages, TECNO’s Technology Carnival emerged as a powerful demonstration of how technology, football and community came together, transforming every match, reaction and celebration into a moment worth powering.