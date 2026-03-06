TECNO and Tonino Lamborghini Announce a New International Collaboration

Advanced technology and Italian design come together in a strategic partnership blending innovation and iconic style.

BARCELONA, Spain, 06 March 2026 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/ – TECNO, the AI-driven innovative technology brand, today at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) announced a new collaboration with Tonino Lamborghini, the Italian lifestyle experience brand renowned for its heritage, boldness and uncompromised spirit. The partnership is born from a shared vision of innovation and modern lifestyle experience.

More than a collaboration, this partnership is an expression of a lifestyle shaped by design, technology and attitude, where Italian aesthetics meet advanced technological innovation to accompany everyday moments with purpose, boldness, and personality.

This collaboration represents a natural evolution for both brands. TECNO reinforces its leadership of merging cutting-edge technology with bold and elegant design through a partnership that conveys character, reliability and high-end user performance. Tonino Lamborghini gains an opportunity to expand into new categories while staying true to its core values of quality, identity and sophistication.

Products developed as part of this collaboration will feature exclusive design elements inspired by Tonino Lamborghini’s iconic style, paired with TECNO’s cutting-edge technological solutions. The result is a refined yet functional offering, designed for an international audience with a strong appreciation for both aesthetics and user experience.

“This partnership is built on the same pursuit of excellence and commitment to their missions. TECNO has shaped the digital experience of hundreds of millions worldwide, and the partnership is another milestone in our relentless journey to reimagine performance and aesthetics,” said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO.

“This collaboration brings together two complementary worlds: our design language and TECNO’s technological know-how. Together, we have created a project that interprets contemporary lifestyle with coherence and vision,” commented Dr. Tonino Lamborghini, Founder of Tonino Lamborghini S.p.a.

The first products of the TECNO x Tonino Lamborghini line was officially launched at MWC 2026 Barcelona, marking a new chapter in technology and gaming experiences. The collaboration will extend across gaming devices, mobile phones, laptops, earphones, and tablets, creating a complete smart ecosystem infused with the iconic Tonino Lamborghini design.

Tonino Lamborghini TECNO TAURUS (MEGA MINI G1 Pro)

Tonino Lamborghini TECNO TAURUS (MEGA MINI G1 Pro) is the second generation of TECNO Mini gaming PCs, following the success of the MEGA Mini G1, the world’s first and smallest water-cooling gaming PC. The latest model continues to redefine what a compact gaming system can be, empowering both creative professionals and gaming enthusiasts to harness the full capabilities of the latest applications.

A sleek, all-metal body accented with dazzling RGB lighting highlights the impactful Tonino Lamborghini design and color. The Intel® Core i9-13900HK processor boasts an impressive 14 cores and 20 threads, with a clock speed reaching up to 5.4 GHz.

The newly upgraded NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5060 8GB GDDR 7 discrete graphics card boasts 145W of total graphics power. Adopting the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, it brings game-changing realism of path tracing, cinematic quality visuals at unprecedented speed, ultimate responsiveness and 614 AI TOPS.

The CPU and GPU performance can be monitored via a real-time screen on body, and even in intense computing environments, the mini PC remains silently cool with approximately 10,000mm² pure copper water-cooled cold plate and a triple-fan setup.

Connectivity is equally robust, with 15 ports, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4. Power is supplied through an external 330W GaN (Gallium Nitride) power adapter.

The device represents the first product line of the TECNO x Tonino Lamborghini collaboration and the next step in high-performance, lifestyle-focused technology.

TECNO POVA Metal Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition

TECNO POVA Metal Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition is the world’s first-ever full-metal unibody 5G phone. The phone captures the most distinctive elements of both POVA series and Tonino Lamborghini with uninterrupted curves and an ultra-thin 0.99mm bezel. The Rear Dot Matrix features a 241-pixel independent LED matrix that showcases signature Tonino Lamborghini design elements. It can be personalized to display call alerts, notifications, and other dynamic visuals. Complementing this is a pulse light strip that adds an extra layer of motion and energy to the overall design. Adding to the memorable design is a Snapdragon® processor.

TECNO also displays a full concept AIoT Ecosystem, which will include laptops, tablets and wearables. Inspired by the iconic aesthetics of Tonino Lamborghini, it features a unified design language marked by sharp geometry and a sleek, modern silhouette. Light in weight and high in performance, the devices will fit users’ daily life for work, creativity, study and daily communications, while fully expressing their individuality.

Mobile World Congress 2026 is from March 2 to 5 in Barcelona, Spain at Fira Gran Via. Visitors may experience the collaboration at the TECNO Booth, located at Stand 7A40, Hall 7.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of TECNO

About TECNO

As a global innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets, TECNO has been committed to revolutionizing the digital experience in global emerging markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies and AI. TECNO offers a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, smart gaming, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing”, TECNO is committed to unlocking the newest technologies and AI-powered new experiences for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.

About Tonino Lamborghini Group

Since 1981, Tonino Lamborghini brand has stood out for innovative design and exclusive luxury. With a product range spanning watches, eyewear, fashion accessories, hospitality, real estate, total living, luxury beverages, and electric golf carts, the brand embodies Italian elegance and sophistication.

For more information: www.lamborghini.it

The post TECNO and Tonino Lamborghini Announce a New International Collaboration appeared first on African Media Agency.