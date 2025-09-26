Techparley Launches Media Accelerator for 100 African Startups

Nigerian multimedia company Techparley has unveiled DRIVE100, a comprehensive media accelerator programme designed to spotlight promising technology startups across Africa as the continent’s tech ecosystem shows signs of recovery from recent funding challenges.

The initiative comes as African tech startups raised $1.42 billion across 243 deals in the first half of 2025, according to TechCabal’s latest market analysis. Despite this positive momentum, many innovative ventures remain largely invisible to potential investors, partners, and customers who could accelerate their growth trajectories.

DRIVE100 addresses this visibility gap by offering selected startups curated interviews, detailed editorial profiles, and strategic storytelling training at no cost to participants. The programme specifically targets tech-enabled startups regardless of size or sector, with applications remaining open until October 15, 2025.

“Through DRIVE100, we want to do more than just report and share stories,” explained Aderonke Ogunleti, product manager and co-founder of Techparley. “We want to empower and train startup teams on the potential of storytelling. Our ambition is to help startups scale by pushing their stories before investors, partners, and customers who can accelerate their growth.”

The media accelerator launches against a backdrop of cautious optimism for African tech. While total funding dropped significantly in 2024, the sector has demonstrated resilience through strategic consolidation and smarter infrastructure utilization. Industry observers suggest that African tech is positioned to surpass 2024’s $2.24 billion funding total if current trajectories continue.

Techparley’s approach differs from traditional accelerators by focusing exclusively on narrative development and media visibility rather than direct funding or equity stakes. Participating startups will receive training on content development, optimization, and marketing strategies designed to enhance their appeal to stakeholders.

Expert panels will evaluate submissions to identify the most innovative and impactful ventures for inclusion in the programme. The selection process emphasizes startups addressing significant market challenges and demonstrating clear potential for community impact.

The initiative reflects broader trends in Africa’s evolving tech landscape, where effective storytelling has become increasingly critical for startup success. Recent market analysis indicates that while funding volumes have decreased, investors are concentrating capital more strategically, making compelling narratives essential for attracting support.

“There is no cost to participate because we believe that powerful storytelling and meaningful visibility should never be limited by budget,” Ogunleti emphasized. “We encourage all eligible startups to apply and share their stories with the world.”

Techparley positions itself as a multimedia and digital literacy company dedicated to showcasing African tech entrepreneurship stories. The organization aims to contribute to continental tech ecosystem growth through initiatives like DRIVE100 while inspiring new generations of entrepreneurs and innovators.

Startups interested in participating can submit applications through Techparley Africa’s website at www.techparley.com/drive100 or contact the organization directly at [email protected] for additional information about eligibility criteria and application guidelines.

The programme represents a strategic response to persistent challenges facing African startups in gaining international recognition despite developing solutions that address significant continental and global challenges.