Technology Sector Poised for Major Shifts in 2026

The technology industry enters 2026 facing profound transformation driven by unprecedented merger activity, quantum computing advances, autonomous vehicle deployment, artificial intelligence investment dynamics and infrastructure challenges that analysts say will reshape competitive landscapes across multiple sectors.

Global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) volumes reached $4.3 trillion in 2025, representing a 39 percent increase from 2024, with technology, media and telecom accounting for 30 percent of global deal value. Goldman Sachs predicts deal flow could rise to $3.9 trillion in 2026, potentially surpassing the record $3.6 trillion recorded in 2021, according to Tim Ingrassia, the bank’s co chairman of global mergers and acquisitions.

United States M&A deal volume reached approximately $2.3 trillion in 2025, up 49 percent from 2024. The incoming administration’s explicit commitment to loosening regulations for the tech industry creates conditions that could enable megadeals that would have faced insurmountable scrutiny just months ago, according to market analysts familiar with regulatory trends.

Among the four largest hyperscalers, meaning Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Meta, total AI related capital expenditure spending is expected to exceed $350 billion in 2025. This spending illustrates how access to physical infrastructure has become a bottleneck, driving not just organic spending but acquisitive strategies to secure compute capacity, specialized talent and proprietary data.

BlackRock and MGX’s $40 billion acquisition of Aligned Data Centers marks one of the largest private infrastructure deals in history, underscoring investor conviction that AI workloads will require massive long term capacity. CoreWeave’s $9 billion bid for Core Scientific reflects how previously siloed compute ecosystems involving crypto mining and AI infrastructure are converging.

For venture capitalists who experienced limited returns from creative acquisitions in 2025 where talent was acquired but investors saw modest exits, actual M&A represents welcome news. EY’s Deal Barometer predicts robust US deal volume growth through 2026, with corporate M&A deals rising 10 percent in 2025 and 3 percent in 2026, while private equity volume increases 8 percent in 2025 and 5 percent in 2026.

Quantum computing has shifted from speculative moonshot to medium term strategic priority following major breakthroughs in 2025, including Google’s demonstration where their system performed 13,000 times faster than classical supercomputers on specific tasks. The incoming administration is considering major executive actions to strengthen national security through quantum computing, including accelerated migration to quantum resistant encryption.

Multiple sources indicate options under consideration include executive orders or a national action plan similar to the AI Action Plan released in July 2025. Commerce Deputy Secretary Paul Dabbar, a former Department of Energy (DOE) official during the first Trump administration who co founded his own quantum networking technology company during the Biden years, is reportedly driving much of this effort.

Sources across the quantum industry have been told some variation of the message that the White House wants to do for quantum what they did for AI in July, according to industry participants familiar with policy discussions. The urgency stems from competitive pressure as China pours billions into quantum technology, with the United States facing risks of losing its advantage.

By December 2025, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and National Security Agency (NSA) must publish a list of product categories ready for quantum safe encryption, with Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.3 or its successor required by 2030. Most experts believe that a cryptanalytically relevant quantum computer capable of breaking current encryption will likely come online in the first years of the coming decade.

Quantum computing will become part of the Genesis Mission aimed at using AI to advance science. The platform, under Energy Department direction, will combine resources from national laboratories, universities and private companies to train scientific foundation models focused on advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, critical materials, nuclear energy, quantum computing and semiconductors.

Autonomous vehicle deployment faces a defining moment in 2026 as the industry confronts whether the technology will go mainstream or encounter setbacks that delay widespread adoption for another decade. The difference hinges on one variable involving accidents and public perception of safety.

Waymo currently operates approximately 2,500 vehicles delivering around 450,000 rides weekly with fully autonomous capabilities and no human safety monitors. The company’s injury crash rate is 90 percent lower than human drivers, proving its safety model works at commercial scale. Analyst projections suggest Waymo could scale to 10,000 units by 2026 based on announced expansion plans, with the company valued at approximately $110 billion and generating a $420 million revenue run rate.

Tesla presents a more complicated picture with its recently launched fully driverless testing in Austin. Morgan Stanley analysts project Tesla’s robotaxi fleet will scale to 1,000 vehicles by 2026 and 1 million by 2035. Tesla’s 6.7 billion miles of Full Self Driving (FSD) training data represents an unparalleled advantage in scale.

However, the safety data raises concerns among analysts. Tesla’s Austin pilot recorded a crash roughly every 40,000 miles, significantly higher than the human average of one per 500,000 miles. Some analysis suggests that if Waymo used Tesla’s latest FSD to travel its 2 million plus miles per week, it would crash about 4,000 times weekly.

The technical debate centers on sensor redundancy. Waymo’s architecture includes cameras, Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) and imaging radars, providing multiple independent data sources. Tesla relies primarily on cameras and neural networks, betting that vision only systems can match or exceed human capabilities at lower cost.

Elon Musk claims that the rate at which Tesla receives regulatory approval will roughly match the rate of Cybercab production, with production scheduled to begin in April 2026. But analysts express skepticism about whether early approvals will cover large enough populations to justify mass production.

McKinsey estimates that autonomous driving could create $300 billion to $400 billion in revenue by 2035, with the global autonomous vehicle market projected to hit $8.4 trillion by 2035. As self driving cars become more prevalent, accidents involving humans appear inevitable, raising questions about whether the technology has established enough commercial miles and safety data to survive such events.

The AI investment landscape presents contradictory signals as 2026 begins. Total AI capital expenditures in the United States are projected to exceed $500 billion in 2026 and 2027, roughly the annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Singapore. Yet American consumers spend only $12 billion annually on AI services, roughly the GDP of Somalia, creating a gap between investment and consumer adoption that concerns market observers familiar with bubble dynamics.

Nvidia’s price to sales ratio exceeded 30 in early November 2025, while Broadcom’s peaked near 33, and Palantir sports a ratio of 112. Historically, a price to sales ratio of 30 has proved unsustainable for megacap companies leading next big thing technologies. Companies like Cisco, Qualcomm and Microsoft all fell 75 to 90 percent after the dot com bubble burst.

The S&P 500 Shiller Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings (CAPE) ratio has climbed to a level reached only once before in history, right before the dot com bubble burst. In late 2025, 30 percent of the US S&P 500 and 20 percent of the MSCI World index was held by just five companies, the greatest concentration in half a century.

An Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) report stated that despite $30 to $40 billion in enterprise investment into generative AI, 95 percent of organizations are getting zero return. Recent surveys show 45 percent of fund managers identify an AI bubble as the greatest tail risk, up from just 11 percent in September 2025. Barclays predicts a 64 percent increase in spending to over $500 billion by the end of 2026.

The Bank of England and International Monetary Fund (IMF) have warned about growing risks of global market correction due to possible overvaluation of AI firms, with the IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva drawing explicit comparisons to the dot com bubble. Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates co Chief Investment Officer (CIO), said current AI investment levels are very similar to the dot com bubble.

However, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell maintains that AI differs from other technology bubbles because corporations are generating large amounts of revenue and investment into AI data centers is generating real economic growth. Unlike dot com companies that were pure concept plays, today’s AI leaders like Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and Nvidia have profitable operating segments that existed before AI became central to their strategies.

Microsoft disclosed spending almost $35 billion on AI infrastructure in just three months ending September 2025, yet it increased revenue by 18 percent and net income by 12 percent. Companies are demonstrating quarter over quarter revenue and earnings growth, and demand for AI services remains strong according to quarterly reports.

TR Vishwanath, co founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Glean, stated that in 2026, the biggest shift won’t be an AI winter but rather a reckoning where enterprises realize the next wave of value isn’t locked behind Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) but in mastering the tools already available. Bill Conner, president and CEO at Jitterbit, argued that if there is an AI bubble, it will only burst for people building on hype instead of solid foundations.

Data center opposition has become a political flashpoint prompting tech companies to adopt creative approaches to community relations. New builds in 2026 will feature sections reserved not just for server equipment but for residents to gather, including community gardens, playgrounds, restaurants and stores. The strategy attempts to ease negative sentiment by demonstrating economic and social value to localities.

Data centers bring high paying jobs, substantial property tax revenue and infrastructure improvements to communities. But they also strain power grids, consume enormous amounts of water for cooling and generate noise. The challenge is that opposition often comes not from rational cost benefit analysis but from visceral reaction to massive industrial facilities appearing in residential or agricultural areas.

The AI industry has significantly boosted demand for memory in data centers and chips, causing price increases in consumer products. Higher prices will create anti AI sentiment among consumers who see their devices becoming more expensive to subsidize corporate AI infrastructure, creating political pressure as voters potentially blame AI for inflation in electronics, phones and computers.

The memory shortage also creates strategic vulnerability. Much like semiconductors, memory supply chains are geographically concentrated, creating national security risks if access is disrupted. This will prompt renewed efforts to diversify production and potentially bring manufacturing capacity onshore, though building fabrication capacity takes years and billions in investment.

Multiple industry observers note that massive capital deployment, rapid technological change, shifting political winds and competitive pressure between nations create conditions for transformation. Some of that transformation will be planned while much of it likely won’t be, according to analysts tracking these intersecting trends.