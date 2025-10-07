Technip Energies Wins Service Provider Award at Energy Summit

Engineering and technology company Technip Energies has been named Service Provider of the Year at African Energy Week 2025, recognizing its role in delivering complex LNG and energy transition projects across the continent.

The award, presented at the AEW: Invest in African Energies conference, celebrates Technip Energies’ leadership in executing large scale infrastructure projects while maintaining high safety, quality, and local content standards. The company has advanced Africa’s gas sector while supporting local skills and supplier development across multiple countries.

One of its most significant achievements is the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project located offshore Mauritania and Senegal, which reached commercial operations in June 2025. Technip Energies handled the full lifecycle of the project’s FPSO vessel, the first of its kind in the region, marking a major boost for West Africa’s gas export capacity.

The facility can process up to 500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, with the Gimi FLNG unit initially producing 2.4 million tons of LNG annually and plans to ramp up to full capacity of 2.7 million tons. The company’s Dakar office has served as a local hub for training and small business engagement, reinforcing its commitment to African workforce development.

In Mozambique, Technip Energies continues building its leadership in the LNG sector. As a consortium leader, it delivered Coral South FLNG, Africa’s first floating LNG facility, which shipped its first cargo in December 2022. That project demonstrated the viability of floating LNG technology in African waters, establishing a template for subsequent developments.

In 2024, the company, together with JGC Corporation, secured the Front End Engineering and Design contract for the Rovuma LNG project, led by ExxonMobil. The project uses modular and electric driven technology, supporting cleaner, lower carbon gas production aligned with global energy transition goals.

In July 2025, Technip Energies also won a major contract worth between €250 million and €500 million for preliminary engineering of a new floating LNG unit, widely expected to be the Coral North expansion. This contract extends the company’s presence in Mozambique’s offshore gas sector, which holds some of Africa’s largest proven gas reserves.

“Technip Energies has demonstrated exceptional technical capability and reliability across some of Africa’s most challenging energy projects,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “Projects like GTA and Coral South prove that world class energy infrastructure can be executed in Africa to the highest global standards.”

The Service Provider of the Year recognition reflects Technip Energies’ ability to navigate complex technical and logistical challenges inherent in African offshore developments. These projects require coordination across multiple jurisdictions, adaptation to local conditions, and sustained engagement with governments and communities, all while meeting international financing and safety standards.

The company’s focus on local content development addresses a persistent challenge in African energy projects, where technical complexity often results in heavy reliance on foreign expertise and equipment. By establishing regional offices, training local engineers, and engaging African suppliers, Technip Energies works to build sustainable capacity that outlasts individual projects.

The GTA project’s significance extends beyond its technical achievements. It transforms Mauritania and Senegal into LNG exporters, creating new revenue streams for governments and positioning both countries as emerging players in global gas markets. The project’s success could catalyze additional investments in West African offshore gas resources.

For Mozambique, the Coral South and anticipated Coral North projects represent crucial steps in monetizing massive gas discoveries made in the Rovuma Basin. Political instability and security challenges have delayed some developments in northern Mozambique, making successful project execution particularly important for maintaining investor confidence in the country’s energy sector.

Technip Energies’ engineering approach emphasizes modular construction techniques that allow equipment fabrication in multiple locations before final assembly offshore. This strategy reduces construction time, minimizes offshore risks, and creates opportunities for African fabrication yards to participate in projects, contributing to local content objectives.

The company’s expansion into hydrogen and energy transition projects signals recognition that Africa’s energy future involves both maximizing gas resources and developing renewable and low carbon alternatives. This dual approach positions Technip Energies to support African countries as they balance energy access needs with climate commitments.

Through its combination of engineering innovation and local development focus, Technip Energies continues playing a significant role in shaping Africa’s energy landscape. The Service Provider of the Year award acknowledges achievements while highlighting expectations that the company will maintain its commitment to technical excellence and capacity building as African energy projects expand in scale and complexity.