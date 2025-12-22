Technician, Church Leader, and Community Elder: Kingsley Kumah Borbi

Mr. Kingsley Kumah Borbi, a retired electrical technician with the Volta Aluminium Company Limited (VALCO), respected church leader, and traditional authority figure in Amanase, was widely admired for a life defined by service to family, faith, and community.

Born in Amanase, near Suhum in the Eastern Region, to the late Togbe Kossi Kpatsi Borbi and Madam Comfort Medewude Aziaba, he grew up in a close-knit household shaped by discipline, hard work, and communal values. His father was a farmer, and as a boy, Kingsley often accompanied him to the farm, learning skills and principles that would sustain him through challenges in adult life.

He began his education at Amanase Local Authority Primary School and continued at the local Middle School, where he excelled in technical subjects and distinguished himself as a talented footballer. His energy, sociability, and teamwork earned him admiration from peers and teachers alike.

Driven by an interest in technical work, he trained as an electrical technician at the Koforidua Normal Technical Institute and later at the Accra Technical Institute (now Accra Technical University) from 1963 to 1967. He graduated with a diploma and City and Guilds certification, credentials that laid the foundation for a successful professional career.

In October 1968, Mr. Borbi joined VALCO as an electrical technician. Through diligence and competence, he rose to the role of electrical planner and supervisor. His career was briefly interrupted in 1983 by power shortages that led to redundancies, during which he returned to farming to support his family. Recalled to VALCO in 1985, he remained there until his retirement in February 2002.

Mr. Borbi was married to Anastasia Abra Borbi (née Gomado), and together they raised four sons in a marriage marked by mutual respect and shared responsibility. Known for his warmth and generosity, he maintained an open home where relatives, friends, and neighbors were always welcome. His hospitality and sense of community left lasting impressions on all who visited his home.

A committed Christian, he was actively involved in the Evangelical Presbyterian Church as a presbyter and, after retiring, served as a catechist for 16 years. He contributed to church growth initiatives, including planting new congregations, supported the Dawenya Congregation with additional land donations, and served as patron of the church choir. He was also active in the Men’s Fellowship, serving as the first national vice chairman from October 1997 to November 2003.

Beyond the church, Mr. Borbi was a people-oriented leader, generous with his time, counsel, and resources. His jovial nature and readiness to help made him a trusted figure in the wider community. Selected by elders to succeed his father as a traditional authority in Amanase, he demonstrated integrity, leadership, and a commitment to communal welfare.

Throughout his life, Mr. Borbi exemplified a rare balance of professional excellence, family devotion, spiritual discipline, and public service. His health declined over the past two years, and despite medical efforts, he passed away peacefully, leaving a profound sense of loss among family, church, and community.

Mr. Kingsley Kumah Borbi will be remembered for his generosity, faith, humility, and lifelong commitment to service. His legacy endures in the lives he touched and the institutions he helped build. He will be deeply missed.

May his soul rest in peace.

Hede nyuie, dzidzɔ le nutifafa me.