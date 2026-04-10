Techiman Traders Warn as Fuel Costs Push Up Food Prices

Rising fuel prices are squeezing traders and households in Techiman, with residents of the Bono East Regional capital warning that higher transport costs have triggered a chain of price increases that is making basic food items increasingly unaffordable.

A market survey at the Techiman Central Market found that traders and small business owners are directly linking recent upward adjustments in petroleum prices to surging food commodity prices, noting that the cost of moving produce from farming communities to urban markets has risen sharply. That increase is being passed along to consumers, placing mounting pressure on already stretched household budgets.

Ghana Statistical Service data for March 2026 shows that while overall year-on-year inflation continued its 15-month decline to 3.2 percent, the month-on-month figures told a different story, with petrol recording a 3.1 percent monthly increase and diesel rising 1.4 percent, alongside marginal increases in taxi fares. Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu acknowledged that the Middle East conflict was already feeding through into fuel and transport price pressures domestically.

On the ground in Techiman, the impact is tangible. Madam Elizabeth Gekere, a vegetable seller at the Techiman Central Market, said rising transport fares have made it significantly more expensive to bring produce from nearby farming communities. “Transport alone has gone up, and that reflects directly in the prices we charge. It is becoming difficult for both sellers and buyers,” she said. She added that the pressures were touching every aspect of daily life: “Everything is expensive now, even water. It is affecting how we live and do business.”

Beyond transport, farmers themselves face a squeeze. Higher prices for agrochemicals, seedlings, and other inputs many of which carry fuel-related costs in their manufacturing and distribution chains are raising farm gate prices, adding further upward pressure on produce by the time it reaches retail markets.

Madam Amina Yakubu Mohammed, another trader at the market, linked the domestic price surge to global dynamics. She attributed the rise in petroleum costs to the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, saying the fuel shortage was affecting many nations and not Ghana alone, and called on the government to act before the situation worsened for ordinary Ghanaians.

The problem extends beyond food markets. Mr. Awuni Atambugri, a cobbler at the Techiman Central Lorry Station, said the cost of raw materials for his trade has climbed steadily as fuel prices rise, leaving him caught between unaffordable inputs and customers who cannot bear higher prices. “The cost of materials keeps going up, and customers cannot afford higher prices. It is affecting our work,” he said.

Transport unions have already warned the government of a possible 20 percent increase in lorry fares if fuel price volatility is not addressed, a move that would send further shocks through food distribution costs across the country.

Traders and residents in Techiman are calling on the government to intervene to stabilise fuel prices and protect the food supply chain. Analysts say the link between energy costs and food inflation in Ghana is direct and structural and that without meaningful intervention, rising fuel costs will continue to drive prices higher, hitting low-income households hardest.