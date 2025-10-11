Tech Leaders Warn AI Boom May Signal Next Major Financial Bubble

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has acknowledged the artificial intelligence sector is experiencing bubble conditions, even as his company pursues unprecedented infrastructure spending that could reshape the global tech landscape.

Altman recognized “insane” valuations and irrational investor behavior, describing it as a typical phase in technology’s boom and bust cycle. His candid assessment comes at a moment when the Nasdaq and S&P 500 rose to record highs following Nvidia’s agreement to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI.

The concerns extend well beyond Silicon Valley boardrooms. Financial institutions including the Bank of England, the International Monetary Fund, and JPMorgan Chase have warned of rising systemic risks tied to AI valuations. Jamie Dimon reportedly told the BBC that uncertainty levels should be higher in most investors’ minds.

AI pioneer Jerry Kaplan, who has witnessed multiple technology bubbles over his decades in the industry, has expressed concern that this cycle could prove particularly damaging. Speaking about the current environment, experts worry the eventual correction could drag down broader economic sectors beyond just technology.

Stanford University finance professor Anat Admati notes that while economists have long attempted to predict bubbles, certainty only comes in hindsight.

Unprecedented Capital Flows

OpenAI recently secured a $300 billion deal with Oracle in July as part of the Stargate program, a $500 billion infrastructure project also funded by SoftBank. Nvidia intends to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI progressively as computing capacity is deployed, with the first gigawatt of systems expected in the second half of 2026.

Microsoft remains deeply invested in OpenAI’s success, while Nvidia also holds stakes in CoreWeave, a startup supplying OpenAI’s cloud infrastructure. Critics have raised concerns about circular financing, with one analyst noting that “Nvidia invests $100 billion in OpenAI, which then OpenAI turns back and gives it back to Nvidia”.

During a recent conversation, Altman reportedly stated he expects OpenAI to spend trillions of dollars on its data center buildout in the “not very distant future”, even while acknowledging investor overexcitement about AI generally.

Profitability Questions Persist

Despite rapid growth, with OpenAI reportedly hitting $4.5 billion in revenue in the first half of 2025, the company has yet to turn a profit. Analysts draw uncomfortable parallels with Nortel, the telecommunications giant that fueled expansion through customer loans before collapsing in the early 2000s.

Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO, has defended his company’s OpenAI partnership, emphasizing there are no restrictions on how the funds can be used and that the goal is simply supporting ecosystem growth.

Historical Echoes and Future Questions

Veteran entrepreneurs point to several warning signs that suggest overheating. Companies are announcing massive projects they cannot yet fund, retail investors are chasing hype, and firms are pouring billions into data centers to meet projected computing demand.

Environmental concerns are also emerging. Some experts warn that rushing to build massive server farms in remote locations could create infrastructure that becomes stranded if demand fails to materialize as projected.

Still, some industry insiders argue that even if financial losses mount, the physical infrastructure being built today won’t disappear. Jeff Boudier of AI platform Hugging Face noted that the internet was built on the ashes of the telecom bubble, suggesting that overbuilt AI infrastructure could enable innovations not yet imagined, even if investors suffer losses.

The central question remains whether the torrent of capital flowing into artificial intelligence can continue at current levels. As one investor observed, Nvidia appears to be the last lender with capacity to deploy $100 billion scale investments, raising questions about where future funding will originate.