Tech Giants Launch Trusted Tech Alliance to Strengthen Digital Security

Fifteen global technology companies announced Thursday the launch of the Trusted Tech Alliance (TTA), a consortium designed to strengthen transparency, security and data protection across digital infrastructure spanning connectivity, cloud services, semiconductors, software and artificial intelligence (AI).

The alliance was unveiled at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, with founding members including Ericsson, Nokia, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cassava Technologies, Jio Platforms, Anthropic, Cohere, Hanwha, Nscale, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), Rapidus, Saab and SAP.

The companies, representing technology providers from Africa, Asia, Europe and North America, said they will adhere to five principles defining trusted global technology development and deployment, regardless of where technologies are built or a supplier’s nationality.

The five principles include transparent corporate governance and ethical conduct, operational transparency with secure development and independent assessment, robust supply chain and security oversight, support for an open and resilient digital ecosystem, and respect for the rule of law and data protection.

According to Borje Ekholm, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ericsson, the alliance was formed on the recognition that no single company or country can build secure and trusted digital infrastructure alone, and that trust and security can only be achieved through collaboration.

Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President at Microsoft, said the initiative responds to growing concerns in the current geopolitical environment about digital technologies, with countries and customers seeking greater reliability and resilience across technology providers.

The alliance members committed to holding suppliers to strong global security standards and supporting a digital environment that is open, cooperative and encourages innovation, according to the joint announcement.

Strive Masiyiwa, Founder and Executive Chairman of Cassava Technologies, said responsible leadership and collaboration at a global level will ensure technology continues to enable human progress and inclusive economic development, particularly for younger generations.

Cassava Technologies, a pan African technology company based in London and operating across more than 90 countries, provides fiber networks, data centers, cloud and cybersecurity services. The company has invested $720 million to build five AI facilities across Africa in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and Morocco.

David Zapolsky, Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer at Amazon, said collaboration between technology peers is essential to promote customer trust and realize the full benefit of technology on the economy and society.

Sarah Heck, Head of External Affairs at Anthropic, said ensuring widely adopted AI models are safe, reliable, trustworthy and transparently developed is critical as AI systems grow more powerful and reshape national security.

The alliance said it will continue to expand its membership and work with governments and customers to ensure emerging technologies build public trust while driving job creation and economic growth.

The announcement comes amid an unprecedented pace of technological change and an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, with growing debate over digital sovereignty, supply chain security and data protection across borders.