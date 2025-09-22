Teachers Plan September 30 Demo Over Salary Crisis

Thousands of newly posted teachers across Ghana are preparing for a massive demonstration on September 30, 2025, after extending their ultimatum to government over unpaid salaries stretching up to 12 months for some educators.

The Aggrieved Newly Posted Teachers group, comprising graduates from Colleges of Education and universities, has coordinated with the Greater Accra Regional Police Command to stage what could become one of the largest teacher protests in recent years. Their action follows months of frustration over delayed salary payments and administrative bottlenecks that have left educators struggling financially.

Current data reveals that newly posted teachers from colleges of education have worked for a full year without receiving salary payments, while university graduates face eight to nine months of unpaid service. The scale of the crisis has expanded significantly, with over 6,000 teachers reportedly affected nationwide.

Lead Convener Simon Kofi Nartey expressed deep disappointment with government’s response to their September 8 petition submitted to the Ministry of Education. The group’s original September 23 deadline passed without resolution, prompting the extended ultimatum and planned street protests.

The salary crisis stems from complex administrative challenges within the Ghana Education Service (GES) system. GES attributed delays to irregularities discovered during a nationwide staff validation exercise conducted in March 2025, which revealed documentation inconsistencies and expired financial clearances affecting payment processing.

Official GES data shows 2,113 teachers with Staff IDs cannot receive payments due to expired financial clearance, while 582 others await Staff IDs due to documentation delays, Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) number inconsistencies, and Ghana Card detail problems.

The Ghana Education Service has acknowledged the crisis and outlined corrective measures. Provisions have been made through the Ministry of Finance for teacher allowances in the 2025 national budget, according to GES statements issued in June 2025. However, implementation remains delayed pending resolution of administrative bottlenecks.

This latest protest represents an escalation in teacher activism that has persisted throughout 2025. Previous demonstrations occurred in April 2025 when teachers protested at GES headquarters over eight-month salary arrears, while another protest took place in June 2025 involving 2022 batch graduates facing similar payment delays.

The situation highlights broader systemic challenges within Ghana’s education sector, where administrative inefficiencies continue to undermine teacher welfare and classroom stability. The salary delays particularly affect teachers posted to remote areas where alternative income opportunities remain limited.

GES has established a five-member committee comprising affected teachers to work directly with education authorities on resolving payment issues and expediting staff promotions. However, teachers report insufficient progress despite these collaborative efforts.

The protest timing coincides with the start of Ghana’s academic calendar, potentially disrupting educational activities if teachers withdraw services. The demonstration threatens to impact thousands of students across the country, particularly in areas where newly posted teachers constitute significant portions of school staff.

Teacher unions, including the Global Association of Transformational Teachers (GATE), have endorsed the aggrieved educators’ position. GATE expressed concern over inconsistent communication between affected teachers and education authorities, calling for improved coordination in resolving the crisis.

The salary delays reflect broader fiscal challenges facing Ghana’s public sector, where delayed payments to government employees have become recurring issues. The education sector particularly struggles with rapid expansion in teacher recruitment outpacing administrative capacity to process payments efficiently.

Opposition political parties have seized on the teacher salary crisis as evidence of government mismanagement, demanding immediate resolution before the planned demonstration. The controversy adds pressure on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration ahead of upcoming electoral cycles.

Education stakeholders warn that continued salary delays could trigger mass resignations among newly posted teachers, exacerbating existing teacher shortages in rural areas. The situation particularly affects STEM subjects where qualified educators remain scarce across Ghana’s education system.

The September 30 demonstration represents a critical test of government’s commitment to education sector reform. Resolution of the salary crisis could prevent broader industrial action that might affect Ghana’s educational calendar and academic performance standards.

Financial analysts note that addressing the teacher salary backlog requires significant budget reallocations and improved inter-ministerial coordination between Education and Finance authorities. The crisis underscores the need for systematic reforms in public sector payment processing and staff management systems.