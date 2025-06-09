Teacher Unions Issue Strike Ultimatum Over Allowance Delays

Three major Ghanaian teacher unions have threatened industrial action over unpaid Book and Research Allowances (BRA), demanding immediate government intervention.

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG), and Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) jointly declared their position following a June 8 emergency meeting.

In a June 9 statement, the unions expressed “significant uncertainty and frustration among our members, who depend on this critical support for their research and academic work.” They resolved not to accept payment extensions beyond September 2025, issuing a strike notice effective June 13 if the government fails to commence disbursements.

“We have resolved that we will not accept an extension of payments beyond September 2025,” the unions stated, adding: “If the government fails to commence the payment process by the 13th of June 2025, this will be considered a strike notice.”

The groups urged swift resolution “to avert any disruption to the academic calendar and to ensure that the welfare of teachers and the broader academic community is prioritised.” The BRA provides essential funding for academic materials and research activities across Ghana’s tertiary institutions.

Ghana’s teacher unions have historically utilized industrial action to resolve allowance disputes, with previous strikes occurring in 2019 and 2022 over similar payment delays.