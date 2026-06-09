Teacher Arrested Over Viral Video of Female Student Assault

A teacher at Nyinahini Catholic Senior High School has been arrested after video of him assaulting a female student spread widely online, authorities in the Ashanti Region said Tuesday.

The footage shows the teacher striking the student repeatedly before lifting and throwing her to the ground while bystanders pleaded with him to stop. When witnesses pointed out that the victim was a girl, he responded on camera: “Is she aware she is a lady?”

The Ghana Education Service (GES) confirmed the arrest through its Public Relations Officer, Daniel Fenyi, who said the Ashanti Regional Education Directorate had launched an inquiry. Fenyi said findings would be submitted to GES national headquarters.

Authorities have not named the teacher or disclosed what preceded the confrontation.

The video’s rapid spread prompted immediate condemnation across Ghana, with members of the public calling for accountability and stronger protections for students, particularly girls, inside school premises.

The investigation’s findings will determine whether the teacher faces formal GES disciplinary action, criminal prosecution, or both.