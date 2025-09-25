Teacher Arrested for US$55k Poop Spray School Disruption

A South Carolina teaching assistant faces criminal charges after allegedly using foul-smelling spray to disrupt his school for nearly a month, causing respiratory problems among students and forcing costly repairs to the ventilation system.

Alexander Paul Robertson Lewis, 32, was arrested Friday on charges of disturbing schools and malicious injury to property following an investigation by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO). The charges stem from incidents at West Florence High School where Lewis allegedly deployed commercial “poop spray” designed to mimic fecal odors.

Investigators determined Lewis purchased the spray online and used it multiple times between August 25 and September 19, leaving school officials puzzled by the mysterious stench that plagued the building. The prolonged exposure created serious health concerns and financial consequences for the district.

Students required medical attention for respiratory issues caused by the spray, with reported symptoms including headaches, nausea and dizziness. The contamination forced the school to undertake extensive cleaning and inspection procedures, ultimately costing the district more than $55,000 in air conditioning system repairs and remediation efforts.

During the investigation, students described the impact on their daily school experience. One student reported to local media experiencing physical illness and lightheadedness when encountering the odor in stairwells, with teachers visibly covering their faces to cope with the smell.

The FCSO investigation revealed Lewis obtained the spray through internet retailers, suggesting premeditation in the alleged scheme. The sheriff’s office stated the spray resulted in “a disruption of the school, children requiring medical attention for respiratory issues and requiring the school to incur an expenditure of over $55,000” for system repairs.

Lewis was processed at Florence County Jail and released on $9,090 bond. Authorities indicated the investigation remains active, with additional charges possible as detectives continue examining the full scope of the alleged misconduct.

The incident highlights growing concerns about workplace pranks that cross legal boundaries, particularly in educational environments where student safety is paramount. School districts nationwide have implemented stricter policies regarding substances that could compromise air quality or cause health issues.

West Florence High School officials worked with maintenance crews and outside contractors to identify the source of contamination and restore normal air quality throughout the building. The extensive remediation process included deep cleaning of ventilation systems and air quality testing to ensure student safety.

The case underscores the serious legal and financial consequences that can result from seemingly harmless pranks. Lewis faces potential penalties including fines and possible imprisonment if convicted on both charges, which carry different sentencing guidelines under South Carolina law.

Law enforcement officials emphasized that disrupting educational environments through chemical substances, even non-toxic commercial products, constitutes a serious offense that endangers student welfare and diverts educational resources.

The timing of Lewis’s arrest during the early weeks of the school year may have intensified the impact on students adjusting to new academic routines. School administrators have not released statements regarding any policy changes or additional security measures implemented following the incident.

As the legal process moves forward, the case serves as a cautionary tale about the intersection of digital commerce, workplace behavior, and criminal liability in educational settings.