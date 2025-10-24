Tdooooo turns heartbreak into harmony with ‘Serious’

Tdooooo transforms the shock of sudden breakups into a harmonious tune that will pull at your heartstrings. ‘Serious’ is available to stream on music platforms worldwide here: https://ditto.fm/serious_e976fec8

From the hopeful beginnings of ‘Meant to Be’ to the soulful confidence of ‘Midea (Mine),’ Tdooooo’s latest release, ‘Serious’ ties down what could be seen as a trifecta of love tropes. Here, he tells an unexpected yet familiar tale of love unraveling. “‘Serious’ is about that final question you ask your partner–someone you believed was the one,” he explains. “It’s that feeling of disbelief and confusion that takes over you because you don’t know how else to react.”

Produced by his go-to collaborator, MikeMillzOnEm, ‘Serious’ turns the pain of heartbreak into a catchy banger. Tdooooo comes off as a man deeply in love, overflowing with raw emotion as he scrambles to make sense of his ordeal. The vibes are authentic and the beat smooth, with the crooner captivating listeners through his glassy vocals and lyrics that are some of his most relatable to date.

Tdooooo is still on cruise control this year, and ‘Serious’ is a subtle reminder that the third time is the charm. Its vocal finesse, emotional depth, and lyrical storytelling make it a must-add for fans of the burgeoning Afrobeats star. Don’t miss this must-have track!