Tdooooo captures hearts with intimate new single ‘Midea (Mine)’

After making a bold entrance into the music scene with his debut single, ‘Meant to Be’, Terry Frimpong Gasper, known in showbiz circles as Tdooooo, is back with a heartfelt new track titled ‘Midea (Mine).’ Stream or download ‘Midea (Mine)’ across all major digital platforms here: https://ditto.fm/midea-mine

The song which was produced by the renowned producer MikeMillzOn’Em is a soulful blend of Afrobeats and R&B, marked by smooth vocals, relatable lyrics, and a production style that elevates Tdooooo’s signature sound.

‘Midea,’ which translates to “Mine” in Twi, dives deep into the emotions of love, commitment and a deep desire to show off his lover to everyone. The song is a perfect marriage of melody and emotion, appealing to lovers and music heads alike and marks a significant evolution in Tdooooo’s artistry, showcasing growth, vulnerability, and an intentionality that signals his readiness to claim a permanent spot in the Ghanaian music industry and beyond.

With just two singles out, Tdooooo is already building a reputation as an artist to watch. ‘Midea (Mine)’ is not just a love song but a statement of intent from an artist finding his voice and owning his space.