TDC Transforms from Single City Corporation to Profitable National Real Estate Developer

The Tema Development Corporation (TDC), now rebranded as TDC Ghana Ltd, is scaling from a seven decade single city planning authority into a national real estate developer, posting a profit before tax of 88.22 million cedis for the 2024 financial year.

The state owned enterprise recorded a 20.88 percent increase from 72.98 million cedis in 2023, with total assets expanding by 19.02 percent to 733.76 million cedis. The company declared a dividend of three million cedis to its sole shareholder, the government, at its fifth Annual General Meeting held at TDC Towers in Tema on Friday, January 30, 2026.

Board Chairman Isaac Ashai Odamtten, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tema East, reported that TDC’s gross profit increased by 33.67 percent to 130.96 million cedis, up from 97.97 million cedis in 2023. Shareholders’ funds grew by 12.57 percent to 510.47 million cedis, reflecting improved financial resilience.

Founded in 1952, TDC was established to plan and develop Tema alongside the construction of Ghana’s first deep water port. Granted authority over the Tema Acquisition Area covering approximately 63 square miles, the corporation became responsible for housing, infrastructure and industrial layouts that helped transform Tema into Ghana’s principal industrial and logistics hub.

For decades, TDC’s operations were largely confined to Tema. The corporation delivered residential estates, serviced plots and commercial sites under a master plan drawn up in the early post independence years. As municipal governance functions were gradually transferred to local authorities, TDC’s role narrowed, leaving it focused mainly on land management and property development within the Tema enclave.

That model changed fundamentally in 2017, when government converted TDC into a limited liability company. The restructuring expanded its commercial mandate and allowed the entity to acquire land and undertake real estate projects beyond Tema, marking TDC’s transition from a single city planning authority into a national real estate developer.

The results have been underpinned by financial performance that stands out among state owned enterprises. TDC is widely regarded as a rare example of a government owned company that remains consistently profitable and disciplined in meeting its fiscal obligations. Profit margins improved by nearly 10 percent in 2024, strengthening discussions around a possible listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources Kenneth Gilbert Adjei praised TDC for addressing the nation’s housing deficit, which is now estimated at more than 1.8 million units. He highlighted the Ho Oxygen City project as a model integrated community, featuring an industrial park, health and tourism facilities, an 18 hole golf course, and commercial and business districts.

Mr Odamtten reaffirmed TDC’s commitment to corporate governance, compliance with State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA) guidelines, and prudent financial management, balancing shareholder returns with reinvestment for growth. TDC is not only building houses but building communities and creating a lasting legacy for Ghana, he stated.

Director General of SIGA, Prof Michael Kpessa Whyte, commended TDC’s operational efficiency, customer focused services and governance, while announcing plans to explore listing TDC on the Ghana Stock Exchange to attract capital, enhance competitiveness and unlock the company’s full value.

Operationally, TDC is broadening its product mix. Beyond conventional residential and commercial developments, the company has entered the short term rental market, moving into the Airbnb space as part of efforts to optimise returns from selected properties.

Geographically, the company’s expanded mandate is being tested. TDC has begun rolling out projects beyond the Greater Accra industrial zone, with its first major development outside Tema in the Volta Region, where it has launched a large scale mixed use project in Ho combining residential units with commercial spaces.

Further developments are planned in the Ashanti, Eastern, Central and Western regions, with longer term ambitions to extend operations into northern Ghana. Across these projects, TDC is seeking to apply decades of experience in planned urban development while operating on a more commercial and customer focused footing.

Running through this transition is what management describes as the SPICE IT philosophy, an acronym that defines how the company positions itself in a competitive real estate market. SPICE IT stands for Sustainability, Professionalism, Innovation, Community Centricity and Excellence, underpinned by Integrity and Transparency.

In a public sector environment where profitability is often the exception rather than the norm, TDC’s evolution is drawing attention. Its challenge now is to demonstrate that the model that worked in Tema for more than half a century can be successfully replicated across Ghana, proving that scale, discipline and public ownership can coexist in the country’s real estate sector.