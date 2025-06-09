TDC Launches 24-Hour Real Estate Services to Boost Ghana’s Urban Development

Tema Development Company (TDC) Limited has introduced a 24-hour call center and premium client service platforms, marking a significant shift in Ghana’s public real estate sector.

The new initiative, unveiled at a high-profile ceremony in Tema, aligns with the government’s digitalization push and aims to enhance accessibility for investors, diaspora clients, and high-net-worth individuals.

Works and Housing Minister Kenneth Gilbert Adjei endorsed the project as a milestone in Ghana’s urban development strategy. “This 24-hour service model sets a new standard for public housing delivery—professional, timely, and responsive,” he stated. The expanded offerings include doorstep concierge assistance, expedited walk-in services, and same-day document dispatch within Accra and Tema.

Acting Managing Director Courage Kweku Makafui Nunekpeku positioned the launch as TDC’s contribution to Ghana’s 24-hour economy vision. “We’re introducing not just services but a new mindset focused on reliability and excellence,” she said. The around-the-clock operations are expected to generate employment while improving investor confidence in Tema’s real estate market.

The move reinforces TDC’s role in Ghana’s urban planning legacy, combining the city’s historic industrial prominence with modern service innovations. As housing demand grows in rapidly urbanizing areas, the company’s upgraded infrastructure could serve as a blueprint for other public-sector institutions.