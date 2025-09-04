TDC Exposes Former Staff’s Alleged Land Sale to Wife

The Tema Development Company (TDC) has accused a former protocol officer who serves as the New Patriotic Party’s Tema Central Constituency Secretary of illegally selling public land designated for community facilities to his wife for just GH₵2,000.

Managing Director Courage Makafui Nunekpeku revealed that the controversial transaction involved a parcel of land behind Tema Secondary School in Community 5, originally earmarked for public toilet construction. The irregularity was discovered during TDC’s ongoing efforts to recover illegally acquired state lands.

“The NPP Tema Central Constituency Secretary sold that place to his wife at the cost of GH₵2,000. The documents are with me, I can make them available,” Nunekpeku stated, confirming that an internal investigation led to the termination of the officer’s contract.

The managing director emphasized that his actions serve the public interest rather than personal gain. “I am not grabbing any land, I am just doing the right thing for the Ghanaian. I terminated that contract and now the place is for the state to be used as a public toilet,” he explained.

This revelation adds to mounting concerns about irregular land transactions at TDC under previous management. In April, the company disclosed preliminary investigations uncovering sales of several parcels in Tema Community 24 to individuals allegedly connected to the Ofori-Atta family, raising questions about systematic abuse of public resources.

The case highlights broader governance challenges at TDC, which manages extensive state lands in the Tema area under a 125-year lease arrangement. The company has faced criticism from various quarters, including the Tema Traditional Council, which has called for portions of compulsorily acquired lands to be returned to traditional authorities.

Nunekpeku’s disclosure comes amid efforts to reform TDC’s operations and ensure transparent land allocation processes. The company plays a crucial role in Tema’s development as Ghana’s industrial hub, making proper governance of its land resources essential for continued growth.

The alleged GH₵2,000 transaction represents a fraction of typical land values in the area, suggesting potential undervaluation of state assets. Such practices have historically deprived the government of legitimate revenue while enriching individuals with access to insider information.

TDC has also addressed separate allegations from the Peaceful Settlers’ Association regarding disputed lands involving the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly. Nunekpeku indicated the company is engaging all stakeholders to ensure peaceful resolution of outstanding land disputes in the area.

The scandal underscores persistent challenges in Ghana’s land administration system, where conflicts between traditional authorities, state agencies, and private interests regularly emerge. Effective resolution requires coordinated approaches involving multiple stakeholders and transparent processes.

Political implications of the case may extend beyond TDC, given the NPP official’s prominent constituency role. The timing of these revelations, during a period of increased scrutiny of government land dealings, could influence public perceptions of party governance standards.

Legal experts suggest that if proven, such transactions could constitute criminal breach of trust and abuse of office. The availability of documented evidence, as claimed by the managing director, would strengthen any potential prosecution case.

The broader pattern of irregular TDC land sales suggests systemic issues requiring comprehensive reform rather than isolated interventions. Stakeholders are calling for stronger oversight mechanisms to prevent future abuse of public resources.

Success in addressing these challenges will depend on political will to implement genuine reforms and hold perpetrators accountable regardless of political affiliations. The case serves as a test of the current administration’s commitment to transparent governance.