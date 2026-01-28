TCDA Trains 85 Officers To Enforce Tree Crops Regulations

The Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA) has completed a two week intensive training programme for 85 compliance and enforcement officers, marking a major step toward tighter regulation and improved governance within Ghana’s tree crop sector.

The officers, comprising 70 males and 15 females, underwent rigourous months of physical and knowledge-based training on the legal mandates of the Tree Crops Development Authority. The newly trained officers, forming the first cohort of TCDA’s enforcement task force, are expected to work closely with the Customs Division, Immigration Service, Police, National Security, District Assemblies and other state institutions to ensure compliance and restore order across the value chain.

The training covered a broad range of competencies, including physical drills, basic agronomy of six selected tree crops, the TCDA’s legal and regulatory frameworks, compliance monitoring, operational management, leadership, intelligence gathering, public order management, media engagement and professional ethics. Participants were also trained in customer service, stakeholder relations, financial and auditing management, the TCDA conveyance certification system and field based practical exercises.

Speaking at the passing out ceremony in Kumasi, Minister of Food and Agriculture Eric Opoku praised the Authority for moving decisively from policy design to on the ground implementation through the establishment of a dedicated compliance and enforcement unit. The deployment of the officers is expected to complement efforts in fighting against illegal and unregulated activities in the sector.

He said the unit would be central to enforcing regulations under Legislative Instrument (LI) 2471, including inspection, supervision, registration and licensing of industry players, enforcement of quality standards, traceability, accreditation processes and the collection of TCDA levies. The Tree Crops Regulations 2023 (LI 2471) was passed by Parliament in February 2024 to strengthen TCDA’s operations and regulatory framework.

Mr Opoku noted that effective enforcement would also help clamp down on illegal practices such as the illicit importation of vegetable oil, which he said poses a serious threat to the livelihoods of more than 1.2 million people engaged in the oil palm, cashew, shea and rubber industries. He assured farmers, traders and investors that the new unit was not intended to intimidate stakeholders, but rather to educate, protect farmers, secure investments and rebuild confidence in the sector.

With the establishment of this Compliance and Enforcement Unit, I am confident that the future of Ghana’s tree crops sector is bright and well positioned to make an even stronger contribution to national economic growth, the minister stated. The sector minister highlighted the government’s commitment to improving the activities of the Authority to significantly contribute to the Agriculture for Economic Transformation and Feed Ghana initiatives.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer of TCDA, Dr Andy Osei Okrah, stressed the importance of strong inter agency collaboration, particularly with the Police, Immigration and Customs. He emphasized that TCDA remains the sole institution mandated to issue conveyance certificates for the transportation of the six regulated tree crops: cashew, shea, mango, coconut, rubber and oil palm.

The issuance of Conveyance Certificate from TCDA and use of TCDA branded sacks will stop the over harassment and extortion of our valued customers or stakeholders on our roads, Dr Okrah said. He added that the certification system, together with the use of branded sacks, would help reduce harassment, extortion and unnecessary delays faced by stakeholders along transport corridors.

The TCDA was established under Act 1010 of 2019 as a body corporate with perpetual succession to regulate and develop in a sustainable environment the production, processing and trading of the six tree crops in Ghana. The authority was officially inaugurated on September 29, 2020, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo in Kumasi, where it is headquartered.

The TCDA projects an anticipated revenue of two billion US dollars in exports for each of the six commodities, potentially amassing 12 billion dollars annually. The authority believes that to ensure food security, Ghana needs to promote diversification in tree crop value chains by encouraging farmers to intercrop and explore alternative livelihoods.

The enforcement unit’s deployment comes as the TCDA intensifies regulation and compliance in 2026 as part of a broader strategy to boost production of priority tree crops. The move is expected to eliminate illegality, promote fairness and ensure sustainable growth across the tree crop value chain as Ghana sets to harness the sector’s economic prospects.