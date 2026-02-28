TCDA Eyes Blue Skies Partnership to Unlock Ghana’s Mango Export Potential

The Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA) has initiated discussions with Blue Skies Ghana Limited over a potential partnership to scale up mango production and processing, positioning the crop as a strategic contributor to Ghana’s broader agricultural diversification drive.

TCDA Chief Executive Officer Dr Andy Osei Okrah led a delegation on a courtesy visit to Blue Skies Ghana’s facility, where both sides explored the company’s operational capacity, the challenges it faces in sourcing mangoes at commercially viable volumes, and the areas where regulatory support and collaboration could unlock further growth.

The visit is significant given the timing. TCDA closed its maiden Ghana Tree Crops Investment Summit and Exhibition on February 20, where it unveiled a blueprint targeting $12 billion in annual revenue from six priority crops by 2030, with mango among the commodities expected to contribute approximately $2 billion per year. Current earnings from the six crops collectively stand at roughly $750 million annually, underscoring the scale of transformation required to meet the target.

Blue Skies Ghana, headquartered near Nsawam in the Eastern Region, processes tropical fruits including mangoes, pineapples, melons, and papayas sourced from contract farmers and its own farms for export to European markets. The company employs more than 5,500 people and has a long track record of direct engagement with smallholder mango farmers, including its Centre of Excellence in Somanya, which provides training, post-harvest support, and market linkages to growers.

TCDA’s mandate under the Tree Crops Development Authority Act, 2019 (Act 1010) covers the regulation and development of six crops: cashew, shea, mango, coconut, rubber, and oil palm. The authority has been rolling out a range of interventions including producer price protection frameworks, quality and traceability standards for exports, and plans to develop 16,000 hectares of tree crop plantations across all 16 regions of Ghana.

A formal partnership between TCDA and Blue Skies would mark one of the more concrete private-sector alignments to emerge from the post-summit period, pairing the regulatory weight of a statutory authority with the processing infrastructure and export networks of an established agro-processor.