TCDA and Cashew Watch Ghana Forge Alliance to Strengthen Cashew Value Chain

The Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA) has formalised a partnership with Cashew Watch Ghana (CWG), a Sunyani-based civil society organisation, to expand advocacy, farmer education, and stakeholder engagement across Ghana’s cashew value chain as the sector heads into the 2025/2026 trading season.

The partnership was formalised during a meeting between the two organisations and representatives of cashew farmers in Accra. Under the collaboration, the two institutions will educate key actors in the value chain, including farmers, aggregators, processors, and exporters, on pricing systems, production practices, value addition, job creation, and trade regulations.

TCDA Chief Executive Officer Dr Andy Osei Okrah commended the advocacy work of Cashew Watch Ghana and other civil society groups, saying stronger collaboration among stakeholders was essential to develop Ghana’s non-traditional export commodities, increase foreign exchange earnings, and create jobs.

A key point of contention addressed during the meeting was the longstanding call from farmers, particularly in the Bono Region, for a separate regulatory board dedicated solely to cashew, modelled on the structure of the Ghana Cocoa Board. Dr Okrah rejected the proposal, arguing that all the proposals made by farmers are already enshrined in the Tree Crops Development Authority Act, 2019 (Act 1010), and that the priority should be effective implementation rather than the creation of a new institution. He urged farmers to exercise restraint as the government continues to implement measures including the distribution of free improved cashew seedlings and the provision of farm tools and pruning equipment.

The partnership comes at a critical juncture for the sector. Ghana’s raw cashew nut production hit approximately 161,000 metric tonnes in the 2024 season, a significant drop from the 230,000 metric tonnes recorded in the prior year, raising concerns about productivity and quality competitiveness in global markets. The minimum producer price for the 2025/2026 season was set at GH¢12.00 per kilogramme following stakeholder consultations in December 2025.

TCDA is targeting $12 billion in annual revenue from its six priority tree crops, including cashew, by 2030, with the government committing $200 million to support processing infrastructure, productivity improvement, and private sector participation. President Mahama has also signalled a policy shift, declaring that Ghana will no longer export raw cashew and calling on investment partners to establish local processing capacity.

The global cashew market is projected to grow from approximately $7 billion currently to around $10 billion by 2030, presenting a significant opportunity for Ghana to earn greater foreign exchange if it addresses productivity gaps and deepens domestic processing.