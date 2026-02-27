Taylor Swift Tops Spotify Breakup Playlists Worldwide

Taylor Swift is the artist people reach for most when a relationship ends, appearing on Spotify breakup playlists more than any other musician by a wide margin, according to a February 2026 study by digital entertainment platform JB.com.

The research reviewed more than 50 breakup-themed Spotify playlists, tracking which artists and songs appeared most frequently across collections built around themes of sadness, healing, and moving on. Swift’s songs appeared 325 times in total, roughly eight times more than comparable trending artists. Her most repeated track across those playlists, “All Too Well,” has accumulated more than 1.16 billion streams on the platform. Swift currently commands 105.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Billie Eilish ranked second with 144 appearances, her track “Happier Than Ever” drawing 1.78 billion plays. Olivia Rodrigo came in third with 128 playlist appearances, powered largely by “Traitor,” which has surpassed 2.2 billion streams since her 2021 debut album SOUR.

Adele placed fourth with 62 appearances, her 2021 single “Easy on Me” accounting for 2.39 billion plays. Lewis Capaldi rounded out the top five, his signature track “Someone You Loved” carrying the single highest stream count of any breakup song in the study at 4.23 billion plays since its release in 2019.

The remainder of the top ten comprised Lana Del Rey, Gracie Abrams, Ariana Grande, Tate McRae, and Conan Gray, with the presence of Rodrigo, Eilish, and Abrams signalling a strong Generation Z influence over the contemporary breakup playlist landscape.

The Chief Executive Officer of JB.com noted in a statement accompanying the findings that breakup music has effectively become a commercial genre in its own right, with data on listener behaviour now routinely informing how major artists and their teams approach album themes and songwriting briefs.