Tax Reforms Put GH¢5.7 Billion Back Into Ghanaian Economy

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has unveiled comprehensive tax reforms under the 2026 budget that will return GH¢5.7 billion to households and businesses through the abolition of controversial levies and restructuring of Value Added Tax (VAT).

Speaking to Parliament on Thursday, November 13, the minister officially abolished the COVID 19 Health Recovery Levy introduced during the pandemic. The removal will put GH¢3.7 billion back into the pockets of individuals and businesses in 2026 alone.

The tax reform package reduces the effective VAT rate from 21.9% to 20%, restores input tax deductions on the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) and National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL), and raises the VAT registration threshold from GH¢200,000 to GH¢750,000 to ease the burden on small and medium enterprises.

Dr Forson explained that government has restored input tax deductions on the GETFund and NHIL levies, allowing businesses to offset these levies against VAT liabilities. The reforms will reduce the cost of doing business by 5% as a result of subjecting the GETFund and NHIL levies to input output deductibility.

The VAT zero rating on locally manufactured textiles has been extended to 2028 to strengthen the domestic industry. Government also abolished VAT on reconnaissance and prospecting of minerals to encourage upstream investment in the mining sector.

The finance minister described the reforms as marking a turning point in Ghana’s tax administration, designed to make compliance easier for businesses while strengthening domestic revenue mobilization. He emphasized that the reforms reflect a commitment to fairness, efficiency, and inclusive economic recovery.

New systems will be deployed at ports to curb smuggling, under invoicing, and misclassification, measures expected to close long standing revenue leakages and improve customs efficiency. The Bank of Ghana will now match every foreign exchange transfer to verified import data.

Dr Forson revealed widespread abuse in Ghana’s import declaration system between April 2020 and August 2025. Over 525,000 transactions valued at US$83 billion were processed through import declaration forms, yet only 10,440 involved actual imports. About US$31 billion was transferred abroad without any goods entering the country.

The minister warned that these practices drained reserves, weakened the cedi, and denied the state revenue needed for schools, roads, and hospitals. Individuals and institutions implicated in the transactions have been referred to the Attorney General, the Economic and Organised Crime Office, the Financial Intelligence Centre, and the Criminal Investigations Department for investigation.

Government is implementing a four part strategy deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) to validate import classifications and country of origin documentation, minimizing human discretion in valuation processes. An Advanced Cargo Information system will require pre arrival shipment manifests at least 24 hours before vessels depart origin ports.

Enhanced anti smuggling surveillance will be established across inland and maritime borders while restructuring Customs Division operations through staff rotations and decentralization. The AI system will reduce human involvement in revenue assessments to ensure accurate classification and valuation of imports.

Dr Forson expressed confidence that these measures would stimulate economic activity, promote private sector growth, and provide much needed relief to Ghanaians grappling with the high cost of living. The reforms are designed to make Ghana’s tax system more equitable, transparent, and business friendly.

The tax reform package forms a key part of government’s fiscal consolidation agenda, designed to sustain macroeconomic stability while encouraging private sector growth and job creation. The minister emphasized that government is not merely raising revenue but rebuilding trust between citizens and the state.

The comprehensive approach addresses both revenue mobilization and expenditure efficiency. By abolishing unpopular levies while improving collection systems, government aims to broaden the tax base without imposing additional burdens on compliant taxpayers.

Business associations have cautiously welcomed the reforms, particularly the COVID 19 levy abolition and VAT rate reduction. Industry groups had long criticized these measures for inflating costs for consumers and businesses during challenging economic conditions.