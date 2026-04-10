Tax Overtakes Production Revenue as Ghana’s Oil Earnings Slump

Corporate income tax has emerged as the single largest source of petroleum revenue for Ghana for the first time, even as total oil earnings fell by more than 43 percent in 2025, raising fresh concerns about the sustainability of the country’s petroleum fiscal framework.

Data from the Public Interest and Accountability Committee’s (PIAC) 2025 Annual Report on the Management and Use of Petroleum Revenue shows that total receipts paid into the Petroleum Holding Fund (PHF) fell to 770.3 million United States dollars, down from 1.36 billion dollars in 2024. Within that total, Corporate Income Tax (CIT) emerged as the largest contributor at 346.8 million dollars, representing 45 percent of inflows, closely followed by Carried and Participating Interest (CAPI) at 339.3 million dollars or 44 percent. Royalties generated 77.6 million dollars, equivalent to 10.1 percent, while other sources remained marginal.

This marks the first time CIT has led Ghana’s petroleum revenue mix, historically dominated by CAPI, the state’s direct share of production. The reversal signals a structural shift toward tax-based earnings at a time when actual crude output and liftings are declining sharply.

PIAC Chairman Richard Ellimah said the drop was partly driven by disruptions to CAPI flows, particularly at the SGN field, where a crude lifting executed in October 2025 generated no payment until February 2026 owing to geopolitical sanctions affecting the off-taker. The disruption delayed revenue that would otherwise have appeared in the 2025 accounts.

PIAC’s report also revealed that crude oil production has extended its six-year slide, falling from 71.44 million barrels in 2019 to 37.3 million barrels in 2025, representing a compounded annual average decline of approximately 9 percent. The sustained fall, compounded by the absence of inflows from the Tweneboa-Enyenra-Ntomme (TEN) field, has significantly reduced Ghana’s direct production-linked receipts.

A significant accountability concern also features in the report. PIAC found that Explorco, a subsidiary of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has failed to account for petroleum revenue owed to Ghana amounting to 561.6 million dollars between 2022 and 2024, despite repeated calls by the committee for the funds to be deposited into the Petroleum Holding Fund.

On utilisation, GNPC received 107.89 million dollars for equity financing costs and participating interest obligations. An Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA) of 433.29 million dollars was allocated to support public expenditure, while 229.22 million dollars was transferred into the Ghana Petroleum Funds. Of this, the Stabilisation Fund received 160.47 million dollars, representing 70 percent, and the Heritage Fund received 68.77 million dollars, representing 30 percent.

Cumulative petroleum revenue since commercial production began in 2011 now stands at approximately 11.97 billion dollars, reflecting the sector’s continued importance to public finances despite recent volatility. The 2025 figures nonetheless highlight an evolving and increasingly fragile revenue structure, with declining production, growing reliance on tax receipts, and unresolved accountability gaps within state-owned entities combining to present a more challenging outlook for the sector.