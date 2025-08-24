Tax Authority Hunts Down Ghanaians Hiding Offshore Income

Ghana’s tax collectors are coming for money that’s been hiding overseas.

The Ghana Revenue Authority has already sent more than 1,000 letters to residents who’ve been earning income abroad, demanding they explain why those earnings haven’t shown up in their domestic tax filings.

Commissioner-General Anthony Sarpong made the announcement at this year’s International Tax Conference, describing offshore income as a priority target. His team isn’t just guessing who might have foreign assets anymore. They’re getting detailed information through global data-sharing networks that make hiding overseas earnings much harder than it used to be.

“Today, if you have investments, assets, and you are earning income outside Ghana, we do receive this information,” Sarpong explained. The authority can now compare what people pay in taxes abroad with what they owe Ghana, then collect the difference if domestic rates are higher.

This represents a major shift in how Ghana approaches international taxation. For years, residents with offshore investments could essentially operate under an honor system. That’s changing fast as automatic information exchange agreements give tax authorities unprecedented access to foreign financial data.

The timing isn’t coincidental. Ghana desperately needs revenue without imposing new taxes that could hurt businesses and households already struggling with economic pressures. Capturing income that should have been taxed all along offers a way to boost collections without creating fresh burdens.

According to conference discussions, the offshore income gap has cost Ghana significant non-oil revenue for years. Tax experts argue this isn’t just about money, it’s about fairness. Residents wealthy enough to invest globally shouldn’t get a free pass on domestic obligations while others bear the full tax load.

The crackdown reflects broader changes in international tax enforcement. Countries worldwide are sharing financial information more systematically, making it nearly impossible for individuals to keep foreign earnings secret from their home tax authorities.

GRA officials believe this initiative could provide meaningful support for fiscal consolidation efforts under the country’s IMF program. Every cedi recovered from offshore income represents revenue that doesn’t have to come from new taxes or spending cuts elsewhere.

The 1,000 letters represent just the beginning. Sarpong’s comments suggest the authority plans to maintain aggressive enforcement as more international financial data becomes available through expanding information-sharing networks.