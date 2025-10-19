Taskforce Seizes Seven Excavators in Neung South Forest Crackdown

A joint anti-illegal mining taskforce led by Brigadier General Musah Whajah (Rtd) has confiscated seven excavators and 18 water pumps from illegal miners operating in the Neung South Forest Reserve.

The operation, sanctioned by the Western Regional Minister, targeted illegal mining activities in the Tarkwa Nsuaem municipality, particularly in Neung South Forest Reserve, an area that has suffered extensive environmental damage. Security forces also seized a weapon during the dawn raid conducted on Saturday, October 19, 2025.

The operation involved personnel from multiple security agencies working under the Western Regional Security Council’s anti-galamsey initiative. It represents the latest effort to reclaim the embattled forest reserve, which has become a flashpoint between illegal miners and authorities.

Neung South Forest Reserve, covering 131.72 square kilometers and designated as a Globally Significant Biodiversity Area, has been under siege from illegal mining operations for years. The reserve’s troubles intensified after the passage of Legislative Instrument 2462 in November 2022, which allowed mining activities in forest reserves, including the granting of 18 percent of Neung South to Kapsord Mining Limited.

The legal mining concession created complex tensions. Prior to Kapsord’s arrival, illegal miners dominated the area, but the company established security posts with concession guards to protect its assigned portion. This led to violent clashes, including a shooting incident that resulted in the burning of a security post.

In June 2025, scores of illegal miners attacked the Tarkwa Forest District Office following a crackdown, with officials reporting they wielded knives and threatened to burn vehicles. The mob prevented forestry officials from conducting normal operations for days, targeting the District Manager and Assistant District Managers.

Brigadier General Whajah has led multiple operations in the Western Region throughout 2025, establishing a pattern of aggressive enforcement against illegal mining. In March, his taskforce arrested 56 people and destroyed 25 changfang machines in operations spanning Ghana Rubber Estates Limited farmland, Norpalm oil plantation, and parts of Mpohor District.

In July, another operation along the Ankobra River resulted in the destruction of over 150 changfang machines and the seizure of six excavators. Whajah reported that regular patrols had significantly reduced illegal mining activities along the river, noting fewer operations on riverbanks compared to earlier periods.

A May operation seized eight excavators, seven pump action guns, 66 cartridges, and four mobile phones from illegal miners along the Ankobra River in Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency. However, Whajah has repeatedly appealed for logistical support, citing resource constraints that hamper sustained enforcement efforts.

The retired Brigadier General serves as the Western Regional National Security Liaison Officer and has advocated for weekly river patrols to deter illegal miners from returning to cleared areas. He has emphasized that operations must be continuous rather than one time crackdowns to achieve lasting results.

Despite intensified enforcement, illegal mining continues devastating Ghana’s forest reserves and water bodies. The Ankobra River remains heavily polluted with thick mud and sediments flowing downstream, affecting communities and farmlands. Cocoa farms and agricultural lands in areas like Ampasie, Atongo Junction, Petro, and Dominase face severe threats.

The ongoing battle over Neung South Forest Reserve illustrates the complex challenge authorities face. Environmental advocates have called on the government to repeal L.I. 2462, arguing it legitimizes forest destruction under the guise of regulated mining. The instrument has allowed mining companies to operate in nine forest reserves, including other Globally Significant Biodiversity Areas like Draw River and Boin Tano.

Saturday’s operation adds to the growing inventory of seized equipment, but questions remain about whether enforcement actions can reverse the environmental damage already inflicted or prevent illegal miners from simply relocating to new areas.

The joint taskforce’s work continues as part of Ghana’s broader struggle to balance mineral resource extraction with environmental protection and forest conservation. With illegal mining deeply entrenched in local economies and employing thousands, enforcement alone may prove insufficient without addressing the economic drivers that push people toward galamsey.