Tarkwa Communities Urge Government to Renew Gold Fields Lease

Chiefs and residents of communities hosting the Tarkwa Mine have urged government to renew Gold Fields’ mining lease when it expires in 2027, warning that refusal could cost thousands of jobs.

At a press conference in Huniso, Western Region, community leaders said the South African miner has become a key development partner whose departure would weaken local businesses and disrupt the Tarkwa-Nsuaem economy. Their intervention comes amid a push by some stakeholders, including the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), for Tarkwa to be placed under Ghanaian control and run by local firms once the lease ends.

An opinion leader of Huniso, Joseph Frederick Anderson, said any disruption would hit families and businesses tied to the mine. “The mine supports thousands of workers, contractors, traders and service providers,” he said, adding that running a world class operation demands heavy capital and technical expertise.

The Chief of Huniso, Nana Nvida, urged President John Mahama to weigh the roads, healthcare, education and scholarship investments the company has made. The Queen Mother, Obaahema Yaa Damoah, pointed to a Community based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound, water systems and a community centre funded by Gold Fields, and said the town had benefited from no government project apart from the company’s.

Support also came from a school management committee chairman in Brahabobome and a scholarship beneficiary now practising as a midwife. The Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, meanwhile, rejected suggestions it has done little, with Executive Secretary Abdel Razak Yakubu saying the company has invested more than $110 million in community projects, including several roads and a 360 bed girls’ dormitory at Huni Valley Senior High School.

The appeals feed into a wider debate over the mine’s future. The government has said renewal will not be automatic, with the Minerals Commission setting conditions on local value, technology transfer and community development, while the Lands Minister has cast the review as a partnership realignment rather than nationalisation. Not every host community voice agrees, however; some civil society and community groups have urged government to withhold the renewal, arguing the mine’s benefits have not been shared fairly.