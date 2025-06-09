Tariq Lamptey Extends Brighton Contract Until 2026

Ghana international Tariq Lamptey has signed a one-year contract extension with Brighton & Hove Albion, committing until June 2026.

The 24-year-old defender ends speculation of a summer move to Turkish clubs by extending his stay with the Premier League side.

Brighton confirmed the agreement via official channels, stating: “Defender Tariq Lamptey has agreed a one-year contract extension with Albion. The Ghana international made his debut in 2020 and has made 122 appearances, scoring five goals with 12 assists.” The club added: “We’re delighted Tariq is staying. He gives us great options in wide areas as we pursue our targets.”

Lamptey joined Brighton from Chelsea in January 2020, establishing himself as a regular through his pace on the right flank and defensive consistency. His extension provides continuity for the Seagulls amid their ongoing European qualification ambitions.

The deal reinforces the growing retention of African talent in top European leagues as players enter prime career phases.