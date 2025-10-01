Tanzania’s Young Women Are Rewriting Climate Leadership From the Ground Up

Edina Evodius remembers the dismissive glances at village assemblies—too young, too female to be taken seriously. But the Tanzanian environmental activist kept showing up anyway, armed with tree-planting plans and community education programs that gradually shifted perceptions.

Today, she sits at decision-making tables shaping local environmental policy, part of a generation of young women forcing Tanzania’s climate governance structures to catch up with ground realities. In a country where 77% of the population is under 35 and climate vulnerability ranks among the world’s worst, formal institutions are learning they can’t ignore youth and women’s leadership any longer.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Tanzania’s agricultural sector, which employs 66% of the workforce, faces intensifying droughts and floods that threaten food security across the nation. Women shoulder roughly 80% of food production responsibilities, yet they’re systematically excluded from policy discussions about how to protect those systems.

Tanzania ranks near the bottom globally for readiness to address climate impacts, despite agriculture’s heavy dependence on increasingly unreliable rainfall patterns. When climate disasters strike, nearly 80% of those displaced are women and girls—a staggering vulnerability that formal governance structures have been slow to acknowledge.

That disconnect is creating space for grassroots innovation to flourish. Organizations like Climate Hub Tanzania and the Environmental Conservation Community of Tanzania (ECCT) are demonstrating what happens when young women receive sustained support rather than sporadic intervention.

Lucky Michaels founded ECCT at 25, driven by childhood memories of waste accumulating in streets while climate pressures made daily life harder. Her organization’s Eco Warriors program now trains youth to transform textile waste into marketable fashion, drawing on traditional skills like weaving and beadwork to merge heritage with sustainability.

“I couldn’t just watch and do nothing,” Michaels explains. The Eco Wear Project specifically targets young women, including school dropouts, teaching them to upcycle discarded fabrics into products that generate income while reducing environmental waste. Over 50 youth and women have completed training, creating dozens of products that have reached consumers through community awareness campaigns.

These initiatives aren’t just feel-good stories—they’re filling critical gaps in climate adaptation that government programs struggle to address. Climate Hub Tanzania fellow Naomi Koinase established the Omom Maasai Community Foundation, tackling water scarcity and sanitation challenges in Arusha while improving educational access for Maasai children. The foundation blends indigenous conservation knowledge with modern environmental management practices.

In Zanzibar, Arafa Bakari developed Asili Fertilizer, an organic alternative made from upcycled agricultural waste that promotes soil health while reducing methane emissions. The initiative creates employment in organic waste collection while helping smallholder farmers access affordable, climate-resilient growing solutions.

What makes these projects particularly significant is how they address interconnected challenges simultaneously—economic opportunity, environmental protection, and social inclusion. Traditional climate finance mechanisms typically prioritize large-scale mitigation projects over community-based adaptation efforts, leaving grassroots innovators struggling for capital.

Henriëtte de Wit from Climate KIC, the European Union (EU)’s leading climate innovation agency, argues this represents a fundamental misalignment. “Women and youth are powerful change agents if they get the targeted support they need to overcome structural inequalities,” she says. Since 2023, Climate KIC has committed to multi-year partnerships with seven youth organizations, recognizing that sustainable transformation requires patient capital rather than quick-win projects.

Tanzania’s National Climate Change Strategy for 2021-2026 acknowledges adaptation’s urgency but provides little concrete guidance on meaningfully including women and youth in implementation. That policy gap creates real-world consequences. Women perform nearly three times more unpaid care work than men, and as natural resources like water and firewood become scarcer, that burden intensifies dramatically.

The informal sector, where many women work without legal protections, becomes especially vulnerable under climate stress. Unequal access to land rights, fair wages, and social protections deepens when environmental pressures mount. Displacement strips away economic stability and threatens household food security for families already operating at survival margins.

Irene George, Assistant Director of Finance and Administration at Climate Hub Tanzania, believes national-level youth funding streams are both realistic and urgent. “Our nation has vibrant and innovative youths, but financial barriers limit their ability to scale up solutions,” she notes. Making such funding operational would require policy frameworks dedicating resources specifically for youth initiatives, government recognition of youth-led climate action as national priority, and transparent partnerships between government, private sector, and civil society.

Climate Hub Tanzania is working to amplify youth voices in national climate dialogues, pushing for these funding streams to become embedded in climate finance mechanisms. Generose Oscar, the organization’s Head of Communications, Advocacy and Partnership, captures the potential: “When young women are trusted with resources, they can turn local ideas into solutions that transform entire communities.”

The grassroots leadership models emerging from Tanzania hold lessons for climate adaptation across Africa. These approaches work because they’re community-based, context-specific, and driven by people intimately familiar with local challenges. Digital literacy and climate-tech training unlock innovation, while removing barriers around capital access and policy gaps becomes vital for scaling impact.

What’s needed now is structural reform that catches up to ground-level innovation—embedding women and youth into formal decision-making processes, restructuring funding access to favor community adaptation projects, and establishing simplified application systems that don’t require expensive consultants to navigate.

For George, the motivation runs deeper than technical solutions. “Climate action is not just about trees or energy; it’s about justice, dignity, and creating a future where no child has to choose between education and survival.”

Michaels envisions opening doors across Africa so young women can develop the skills, confidence, and opportunities to lead change. “I want to create spaces where they can believe in their ability to act for their communities and for the planet,” she says.

Tanzania’s formal climate governance structures are learning what village assemblies eventually discovered about Evodius—ignoring young women’s leadership is no longer an option. The question is whether national policies can evolve quickly enough to support the transformation already happening from the ground up.