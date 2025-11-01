Tanzania’s Hassan Wins Disputed Election Amid Violence Claims

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been declared winner of the country’s presidential election with 97.66 percent of the vote, according to official results announced Saturday by the electoral commission. The landslide victory comes amid serious disputes over the election’s legitimacy and sharply conflicting accounts about casualties during post-election protests.

The electoral commission’s final result showed Hassan had dominated every constituency in Wednesday’s vote. However, the election has been overshadowed by the exclusion of Hassan’s main challengers from the ballot and widespread allegations of violence during subsequent protests.

Opposition party Chadema, which was barred from participating in the election, claimed through spokesman John Kitoka on Friday that approximately 700 people had been killed during three days of protests. Kitoka told international media that deaths in Dar es Salaam numbered around 350, with more than 200 in Mwanza and additional casualties elsewhere in the country. The opposition party stated its members had visited hospitals across Tanzania to compile these figures.

A security source and diplomatic contact in Dar es Salaam separately told news agencies that deaths were “in the hundreds”, though these accounts could not be independently verified due to restrictions on media access and a nationwide internet shutdown.

However, Tanzania’s Foreign Minister Mahmoud Thabit Kombo denied allegations of excessive force, telling international media the government has “no official figures” on any protesters killed. The minister characterized the unrest as isolated incidents that security forces handled swiftly.

The United Nations human rights office stated it received credible reports indicating at least 10 people were killed, while Amnesty International reportedly claimed information about at least 100 deaths. UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed being “deeply concerned” about reports of deaths and injuries during the demonstrations.

The disparity in casualty figures reflects the extreme difficulty in obtaining independent information from Tanzania. With foreign journalists largely banned from covering the election and a communications blackout entering its third day by Friday, information from the ground has been scarce. Multiple hospitals and health clinics reportedly hesitated to speak directly with journalists.

Protests erupted during Wednesday’s vote for president and parliament, with demonstrators tearing down Hassan’s campaign banners and setting fire to government buildings, while police responded with tear gas and gunshots, according to witnesses. The unrest prompted authorities to impose a curfew in Dar es Salaam, the commercial capital, and shut down internet access nationwide.

In a speech from the administrative capital Dodoma after being certified as the winner, Hassan said the actions of protesters were “neither responsible nor patriotic”. She added that when it comes to Tanzania’s security, there’s no debate about using all available security measures to keep the country safe.

Chadema spokesman Kitoka slammed Hassan’s victory as a “mockery of the democratic process” and called for intervention by a credible body to oversee another fresh election.

Hassan, 65, first took office in 2021 when she was elevated from vice president following the sudden death of President John Magufuli. Analysts say Hassan wanted an emphatic victory in this week’s election to cement her position and silence critics within her party. She has reportedly faced opposition from some military factions and allies of her predecessor.

The Independent National Electoral Commission disqualified Hassan’s main opposition party, Chadema, in April for refusing to sign an electoral code of conduct. Party leader Tundu Lissu was arrested at a rally in April where he called for electoral reforms and was subsequently charged with treason. The commission also barred Luhaga Mpina, candidate for the second largest opposition party ACT-Wazalendo, following an objection from the attorney general.

Lissu faces treason charges that carry a potential death penalty. The 57-year-old opposition figure had previously been shot multiple times in 2017 and lived in exile in Belgium for several years during the Magufuli era before returning to Tanzania.

Rights groups have cited a pattern of abductions, arrests, and intimidation of opposition figures and activists in the months leading up to the election. The Tanganyika Law Society confirmed 83 abductions since Hassan came to power, with another 20 reported in recent weeks. Among those who disappeared was Humphrey Polepole, a former ruling party spokesperson and ambassador to Cuba who went missing from his home this month after resigning and criticizing Hassan.

Much public anger has been directed at Hassan’s son, Abdul Halim Hafidh Ameir, who has been accused by the opposition of overseeing a crackdown on opposition figures and protesters.

Army chief Jacob Mkunda publicly reaffirmed his loyalty to Hassan in a statement late Thursday, referring to demonstrators as “criminals”. This was the only official government statement addressing the unrest as of Friday.

Alex Vines, Africa director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, stated that there has been “a campaign of harassment and intimidation” towards the opposition in Tanzania. He told media outlets it clearly isn’t a credible election, noting that the level of violence surrounding the polls was unexpected in Tanzania.

Hassan faced 16 candidates from smaller parties in the election, none with significant public support or resources to mount effective campaigns. More than 37 million Tanzanians were registered to vote out of the country’s population of approximately 68 million.

The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party has governed Tanzania since independence in 1961, first as the Tanzania African National Union before merging with the Afro-Shirazi Party in Zanzibar to form CCM in 1977. The party has never lost a presidential election.

Freedom House ranked Tanzania as “not free” in 2024, a decline from “partly free” in 2020. Human Rights Watch and other international organizations have documented what they describe as deteriorating press freedom and restrictions on civil society in recent years.

Observers note that many protesters are young Tanzanians, including members of Generation Z, frustrated with limited economic opportunities and political freedoms. Despite the protests, Tanzania’s economy grew by 5.5 percent last year according to the World Bank, driven by strong agriculture, tourism and mining sectors.

Hassan’s victory will hand her a five-year term to govern the East African nation. Tanzanian law does not allow electoral results to be challenged in courts, making the electoral commission’s decision final.

The election has drawn comparisons to other recent African polls that have sparked controversy, including votes in Côte d’Ivoire and Cameroon where major opposition candidates were similarly prevented from competing.

International observers, including the African Union and regional bodies, have faced criticism for not addressing alleged human rights abuses in Tanzania ahead of the election. The role of the international community in responding to the disputed election and its aftermath remains uncertain.

In the semi-autonomous Zanzibar archipelago, the electoral commission declared Hussein Ali Mwinyi of CCM the winner of the presidential election on Friday, securing him a second term. ACT-Wazalendo, the opposition party, rejected those results as well.

As Hassan prepares to be sworn in for her first full elected term, the controversy surrounding the election threatens to cast a shadow over her presidency. Whether she’ll pursue reconciliation with opposition forces or continue what critics describe as an authoritarian approach remains to be seen.

The internet shutdown and restrictions on independent media have made comprehensive documentation of events nearly impossible, leaving fundamental questions about the election and its aftermath unresolved. With disputed casualty figures and limited access to information, the true extent of the violence may not be known for some time.