Tanzania Stockpiles Three Months of Fuel to Beat Price Shock

Tanzania has moved to secure a three-month fuel reserve as sharply rising global petroleum prices, driven by geopolitical instability, threaten economic stability, Energy Minister Deogratius Ndejembi told parliament on Wednesday.

Presenting his ministry’s 2026/2027 budget in the capital Dodoma, Ndejembi said the government had directed the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) to import sufficient fuel stocks to cover the May to July period, a buffer designed to insulate the country against supply disruptions that have rattled energy markets worldwide.

The scale of the price shock facing Tanzania is significant. Between February and March 2026, petrol prices surged 69.12 percent, diesel jumped 104.30 percent, and kerosene and jet fuel climbed 115.83 percent, Ndejembi said, attributing the increases to crude oil market volatility linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Tanzania’s exposure to those tensions is structural. The country sources approximately 59 percent of its petroleum imports from Middle Eastern countries including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait, while the remaining 41 percent comes from India, which itself draws heavily on Gulf crude.

The ministry’s 2026/2027 budget, valued at approximately 2.5 trillion Tanzanian shillings, or roughly 967 million United States dollars, allocates 97.5 percent of funding to development projects, including expansion of storage infrastructure, pipeline capacity, and distribution networks, with the government framing the investment as essential to long-term energy security.

Ndejembi said authorities would continue monitoring global oil markets closely and would act swiftly to prevent shortages from cascading into wider economic disruption. He added that energy security had become a pillar of Tanzania’s broader industrialisation agenda under President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The minister also outlined plans to position Tanzania as a regional energy exporter once domestic demand is fully met, citing the country’s estimated 57 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves as a strategic asset in that ambition.