Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba announced Monday that Tanzania will cancel its December 9 independence celebrations, redirecting those funds toward repairing infrastructure damaged during violent post-election protests that have plunged the nation into its worst political crisis in decades.

The decision comes as opposition groups had urged citizens to gather on independence day to demonstrate against killings that followed the disputed October 29 election, raising fears of renewed violence in the East African nation.

Nchemba urged Tanzanians to avoid violence and engage in constructive dialogue, saying the country cannot afford to repeat recent events. The opposition claims hundreds died in the crackdown, though the government has not provided an official death toll and has established a commission of inquiry.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan secured about 98 percent of the vote, but the opposition has dismissed the election as illegitimate. Key challengers were unable to contest, with Tundu Lissu detained on treason charges, which he denies, and Luhaga Mpina’s candidacy rejected on technical grounds.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) declared that the October 29 elections did not meet its standards for a credible, free and fair process, citing intimidation, restricted political participation and serious deficits in transparency. The European Union and African Union observers also reported the election failed to meet democratic standards.

An international coalition including the Madrid Bar Association and World Jurists Association has formally asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate President Suluhu and her government for alleged crimes against humanity. The 82-page petition describes a state-engineered attack on civilians, involving murder, extermination, torture, enforced disappearances and a coordinated internet blackout allegedly used to conceal mass killings.

Authorities imposed a five-day internet blackout starting on election day, severely restricting communication and making it difficult to verify casualty figures. Hundreds of young people were arrested in the wake of protests and charged with treason, which carries the death penalty. In response to mounting pressure, the president has called for some cases to be dropped, and many detainees have since been released.

Videos verified by CNN show morgues overflowing with bodies, while satellite images and ground footage from cemeteries show recently disturbed soil consistent with reports of mass graves. Opposition officials have alleged authorities removed bodies from hospitals and streets to undisclosed locations, though these claims remain difficult to verify independently.

President Suluhu, who took office in 2021 as Tanzania’s first female president following the death of John Magufuli, was initially praised for easing political restrictions. However, the political repression has increased notably in recent years, sharply contrasting with the relative openness that characterized the start of her administration.

The United Nations Human Rights Office has called for an urgent, independent investigation into the alleged killings and other violations. The informal economy, which hosts 80 percent of Tanzania’s population, was hard hit during the unrest as traders could hardly move due to security concerns.

Religious and civil rights groups have questioned the independence of the government-established commission of inquiry. The crisis has drawn international condemnation, with Canada, Norway and the United Kingdom citing credible reports of large numbers of fatalities.

The cancellation of independence celebrations marks an unprecedented moment in Tanzania’s history, as the nation grapples with the aftermath of an election that has left deep scars and raised serious questions about its democratic trajectory.