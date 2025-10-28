Tanzania was the first African country to start mobile money interoperability. In 2014, it pioneered the introduction of interoperability between mobile money operators, with initial bilateral agreements signed that year between providers like Airtel and Tigo Pesa. This marked the continent’s first such system, enabling transfers across different networks. Full market-wide interoperability was achieved by 2016 when Vodacom (M-Pesa) joined, but the start dates to 2014.

Ghana started the process for Mobile Money Interoperability in 2016 under John Mahama’s government, and eventually succeeded in 2018 under Akufo-Addo’s government, but Tanzania holds the pioneering position in Africa.

Tanzania was also the first country globally to start Mobile Money Interoperability.

While mobile money services launched earlier elsewhere (e.g., Kenya in 2007, Philippines in 2004), interoperability—allowing seamless transfers between competing providers—was still rare and in its infancy worldwide at that time.

Tanzania’s 2014 rollout set the global precedent, as confirmed by regulatory and industry analyses noting it as the pioneering example before expansions in Africa and beyond.

Even in Ghana, the idea of implementing Mobile Money Interoperability started under the first term of Mahama’s government, commencing in 2016, with the contract awarded to Sibton Switch Systems Limited(SSSL) by the Bank of Ghana.

The Akufo-Addo’s government terminated the contract of Sibton Switch Systems Limited(SSSL) in 2017 citing inflated cost of GHS 4.6 billion($1.2 billion at exchange rate of about $1 to 3.84ghc in 2016). The parent company of SSSL is Sibton Communications Limited.

Therefore, John Mahama’s government was the pathfinder for Mobile Money Interoperability in Ghana, and Akufo-Addo’s government led the successful continuation of the Mobile Money Interoperability in Ghana which was under the direction of the Bank of Ghana aided by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

These are the real facts about Mobile Money Interoperability. It is never true that, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia started Mobile Money

Interoperability in Ghana, Africa, and the World. We need to speak the truth even if it hurts.

It is also incorrect to say that Mobile Money Interoperability created over 900, 000 jobs in Ghana because there is no proper scientific data supporting this mentioned figure. Majority of Momo vendors were already in business before the commencement of Mobile Money Interoperability in Ghana.

Issued by: Razak Kojo Opoku(PhD)