Tanzania Delegation Examines Ghana’s State Broadcasting Approach

Tanzania’s state broadcaster sent a team to Accra last week looking for answers to a question many African governments are grappling with: how do you keep public broadcasting viable when media consumption has shifted decisively digital?

The three-member delegation from Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) visited the National Communications Authority (NCA) for what officials described as a benchmarking exercise focused on how Ghana funds and supports its state broadcaster amid technological disruption.

Rodney Thadeus Mbuya, Acting Director of Information Services at Tanzania’s Ministry of Information, Culture, Art and Sports, led the team that included Nestory Leonard Madirisha, Head of Planning and Investment, and Juma Thomas, Principal Legal Officer at TBC.

Dr. Charles Amoah-Wilson, Director of Human Resources at NCA, hosted the delegation on behalf of the authority’s Director General. He framed the visit as part of broader peer exchanges for advancing institutional capacity across Africa—the kind of statement that appears in most such diplomatic encounters but doesn’t reveal much about specific challenges being addressed.

What’s clear is that Tanzania’s public broadcaster, like many across the continent, is trying to figure out sustainable funding models as advertising revenue migrates to digital platforms and audiences fragment across streaming services, social media, and on-demand content.

Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) operates under government subsidy supplemented by commercial revenue, though the balance between public funding and self-generated income has been a recurring policy debate. Whether Ghana’s approach offers lessons Tanzania can apply depends on contexts that weren’t detailed in the visit’s public documentation.

NCA engineers outlined the authority’s regulatory mandate covering licensing, spectrum management, monitoring, and interventions aimed at sustaining what officials called “a vibrant and competitive broadcasting environment.” That regulatory framework matters because how spectrum gets allocated and licenses get issued affects whether public broadcasters can compete effectively against private operators.

The engagement reportedly provided a platform for knowledge sharing on regulatory practices and approaches to ensuring public service broadcasting sustainability. Both parties acknowledged the significance of cooperation in addressing evolving challenges facing the industry across the continent—language that suggests shared recognition of problems without necessarily indicating shared solutions.

NCA reaffirmed commitment to supporting peer regulators through capacity-building programs, benchmarking visits, and exchange of best practices aligned with Africa’s digital transformation agenda. That commitment reflects a broader pattern of African regulators engaging with each other to address common challenges, though the effectiveness of such exchanges varies depending on how well insights transfer across different regulatory and market contexts.

What wasn’t discussed publicly is whether Tanzania’s team left with actionable strategies or just general observations about Ghana’s regulatory approach. Benchmarking visits can be genuinely informative or primarily ceremonial, depending on how deeply technical discussions go and whether visiting delegations have authority to implement lessons learned.

Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation operates as the country’s only public broadcaster, established under Tanzania’s Public Corporation Act. Like GBC, it faces pressure to remain relevant as audiences migrate to digital platforms while maintaining public service obligations that commercial broadcasters don’t carry.

The visit signals that Tanzania’s government recognizes public broadcasting sustainability requires more than just maintaining existing operations—it demands strategic thinking about funding models, regulatory frameworks, and how public broadcasters position themselves in increasingly competitive media landscapes.

Whether this particular exchange produces meaningful policy adjustments in Tanzania or represents another in a series of cross-border consultations that generate reports but limited action remains to be seen. What’s certain is that the fundamental question motivating the visit—how to sustain public broadcasting in the digital age—won’t be resolved by a single benchmarking trip.

African public broadcasters face common challenges: declining traditional viewership, advertising revenue migration to digital platforms, government budget constraints, and competition from well-funded international streaming services. How individual countries address these challenges depends on regulatory choices, funding commitments, and whether public broadcasters can adapt quickly enough to changing consumption patterns.

For now, Tanzania’s delegation has returned home with whatever insights Ghana’s experience offered. The test comes in implementation—whether those insights translate to policy changes or operational improvements that actually strengthen TBC’s sustainability.