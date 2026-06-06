Tanoh Urges Diaspora In Britain To Invest Back Home

Presidential Advisor Augustus Goosie Tanoh has urged Ghanaians in Britain to invest in export industries, share technical skills and partner with local firms to help drive Ghana’s economic transformation.

He made the appeal at a diaspora town hall hosted by the Ghana High Commission in London, part of President John Mahama’s high-level visit to the United Kingdom (UK) that also featured an audience with King Charles III, a breakfast with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and the opening of a Ghana-UK investment summit.

Tanoh, who advises the president on the 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development, told the gathering that the flagship programme aims to turn Ghana from an import-dependent economy into an export-led one through round-the-clock production, value addition and industrialisation. Its success, he said, would lean heavily on Ghanaians at home and abroad.

He pressed the diaspora to look past remittances toward long-term investment that creates lasting jobs and supports local production. The diaspora, he argued, offers “not only financial capital but also knowledge, technology, skills and international networks.” He flagged agro-processing, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, logistics, tourism, renewable energy and digital services as promising sectors, and asked diaspora professionals to mentor local enterprises, schools and start-ups.

Remittances remain a major source of foreign exchange for Ghana, with inflows reaching a record of about 7.8 billion dollars, according to government figures. Tanoh’s point was that those transfers, while vital, are no substitute for productive capital that builds factories and value chains.

He opened by crediting the Mahama administration, in office since January 2025, with steadying the economy, easing inflation, firming the cedi and lifting investor confidence, gains he said had made the country a better place to do business. The government, he added, is working to cut business costs, widen access to finance and strengthen infrastructure.

The trip was not all warmth. A group of Ghanaians protested near a London venue during the visit, waving flags and holding placards that attacked the 24-Hour Economy and the rising cost of living back home. Their presence underlined the distance between the government’s upbeat investment pitch and the frustrations of some citizens.

Participants at the town hall pressed Tanoh on investment rules, skills transfer and the steps being taken to keep Ghana’s recovery on track. Officials see a more engaged diaspora as central to the 24-Hour Economy and to positioning Ghana as an industrial and export hub in West Africa.