Tano North Secretary Predicts Agyapong NPP Victory

A senior NPP constituency official has claimed that Tano North MP Gideon Boako privately believes Kennedy Agyapong will defeat Mahamudu Bawumia in the party’s January 2026 flagbearer primary, despite publicly supporting the former Vice President.

Stephen Ntiamoah, Tano North Constituency Secretary, made the assertion during Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign visit Monday, suggesting Boako’s loyalty to Bawumia stems from gratitude rather than confidence in electoral prospects.

Speaking to party delegates, Ntiamoah claimed Boako “knows deep within him that they cannot win the NPP power in 2028, but he cannot be ungrateful to Bawumia” who appointed him as spokesperson and supported his parliamentary ambitions.

The comments represent a dramatic shift in constituency dynamics, given that Boako previously led Bawumia’s campaign to a resounding victory in Tano North during the 2023 NPP primary, where the former Vice President secured 553 votes compared to Agyapong’s 112.

“If Hon Kennedy Agyapong becomes president, the first five ministers he will appoint, Dr Gideon Boako will be a part of them,” Ntiamoah told delegates, emphasizing the close relationship between the two politicians.

The secretary’s predictions come as the NPP prepares for its January 31, 2026 flagbearer primary, with seven candidates having picked nomination forms for the contest that will determine the party’s standard-bearer for the 2028 general election.

Recent polling data suggests a competitive race, with Bawumia leading at 56% compared to Agyapong’s 23% in the latest Info Analytics survey, though Agyapong supporters argue grassroots support has shifted significantly since the party’s 2024 electoral defeat.

Ntiamoah’s claims highlight internal tensions within the NPP as the party rebuilds following its loss of power, with different factions positioning for influence in the upcoming primary campaign.

Kennedy Agyapong has previously praised Boako’s organizational skills in Tano North, describing local support as “unprecedented” during campaign visits, despite the constituency secretary’s current backing of his presidential ambitions.

The Assin Central native has intensified his criticism of Bawumia’s leadership potential, recently claiming it would take “16 years for the NPP to return to power” if the former Vice President becomes flagbearer.

Boako, who holds a PhD and previously served as Bawumia’s spokesperson before winning the Tano North parliamentary seat, has not publicly responded to his constituency secretary’s characterization of his private views.

The constituency dynamics reflect broader NPP debates about electability and leadership as the party attempts to position itself for a comeback in the 2028 elections following its comprehensive defeat under President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

Ntiamoah’s comments suggest grassroots party officials are making strategic calculations about which candidate offers the best prospects for returning the NPP to power, even as they navigate complex loyalty obligations to current party leadership.

The secretary emphasized that “the party’s spirit is dead” under current leadership, urging delegates to “vote massively for Kennedy Agyapong” to revitalize the NPP’s electoral prospects.

Political observers note that constituency-level endorsements and predictions often reflect broader sentiment shifts within party structures, making Ntiamoah’s public statements significant indicators of evolving primary dynamics.

The January 31, 2026 primary will ultimately test these predictions, with delegates across all constituencies deciding whether to prioritize loyalty to established party leadership or pursue alternative paths to electoral recovery.