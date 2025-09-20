Tannoh Courts Banks for US$4bn Economy Transformation

Ghana’s flagship economic transformation program has entered critical implementation phase as government officials seek banking sector buy-in for the ambitious 24-Hour Economy Initiative requiring substantial credit expansion despite persistent financing challenges.

Presidential Advisor Goosie Tannoh addressed senior executives from virtually all commercial banks operating in Ghana during a high-level roundtable at Bank of Ghana (BoG) headquarters, emphasizing the $4 billion private sector investment potential within the program’s framework.

“We at the 24-hour Secretariat do appreciate the importance of bank financial development, but we needed to do the thinking and groundwork before presenting a respectable set of solutions and products to you,” Tannoh declared, positioning the initiative as a bankable proposition rather than government spending program.

The intervention comes as Ghana’s banking sector delivered mixed results in the first half of 2025, with leading institutions strengthening capital positions while others grapple with deteriorating loan portfolios, highlighting uneven recovery across the financial system.

Tannoh acknowledged that access to credit remains among the highest constraints to business development in Ghana, with availability, costs, term structure, and collateral conditions creating barriers for entrepreneurs seeking to scale operations beyond traditional business hours.

The 24-Hour Economy Initiative represents President John Mahama’s signature economic policy, designed to maximize productivity by enabling businesses to operate round-the-clock across key sectors including manufacturing, agriculture, and services. The program seeks to develop the private sector into a provider of local produce and strong contributor to exports, focusing on three main pillars: performance-based incentive regime, improved infrastructure, and secured industrial lands.

However, implementation faces significant financing obstacles as Ghana’s banking sector continues managing elevated interest rates and stringent credit standards. GCB Bank currently offers the lowest base rate at 22.75%, down from 26.0%, while some banks maintain rates as high as 29%, creating challenging borrowing conditions for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) targeted by the program.

Ismail Adam, Head of Banking Supervision Department, speaking for Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama, assured banks that BoG remains committed to creating appropriate regulatory environment supporting the initiative while maintaining financial sector stability.

“A look at economic history indicates that no nation has developed without an appreciable growth in the financial sector,” Adam stated, emphasizing the interconnection between financial sector growth and real economy development.

The central bank pledged to leverage monetary policy tools supporting the initiative through stable prices, reduced inflation, and creating conditions for lower interest rates enhancing credit access. This commitment comes despite World Bank projections seeing output growth moderating to 4.3% in 2025 due to fiscal adjustment, reduced extractives momentum, and elevated interest rates.

Tannoh positioned the program as business opportunity for banks to expand credit portfolios, introduce innovative products, and develop new financing models targeting enterprises operating extended hours. The approach represents departure from traditional government programs by emphasizing private sector leadership and market-driven solutions.

The initiative targets MSMEs, cooperatives, and local companies alongside international investors, requiring banks to reassess risk management frameworks for businesses operating non-traditional hours. This could necessitate new underwriting criteria and monitoring systems for loans supporting round-the-clock operations.

Banking executives face decisions about risk appetite expansion while managing existing portfolio challenges. The initiative’s success depends heavily on how far banks are willing to expand credit while managing risk, according to policymakers and advisors present at the roundtable.

The program’s emphasis on value chain re-engineering and project viability analysis aims to address historical concerns about loan defaults in Ghana’s business sector. Tannoh stressed that deep thinking and analysis preceded the banking sector presentation, suggesting comprehensive feasibility studies support the initiative’s bankability claims.

Success metrics will likely focus on credit expansion rates, new product development, and private sector participation levels as the program transitions from policy development to market implementation. The banking sector’s response could determine whether Ghana achieves its ambitious productivity and export development targets through extended operating hours.

As the government seeks to unlock entrepreneurship and attract investment through the 24-Hour Economy model, the financial sector’s willingness to adapt lending practices and risk assessment frameworks will prove crucial for transforming Ghana’s economic landscape through enhanced productivity and competitiveness.