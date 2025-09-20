Tanko Declares Medeama Title Contenders After Vision Rout

Medeama head coach Ibrahim Tanko has declared his side genuine title contenders after watching them dismantle Vision Football Club (FC) 4-0 at the Tarkwa and Aboso Stadium, maintaining their perfect start to the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

The victory marked a second consecutive win for the Yellow and Mauves, who now sit at the summit of the Ghana Premier League table with six points from their opening fixtures, having also defeated Young Apostles 2-0 in their season opener.

Tanko expressed satisfaction with his team’s dominant performance but emphasized the need for sustained concentration throughout matches. The coach noted a concerning energy drop in the first 15 minutes of the second half, warning that such lapses could prove costly against stronger opposition.

The tactical awareness displayed by Tanko reflects his ambitions for the campaign ahead. Despite the emphatic scoreline, he refused to allow complacency to creep into his squad’s mentality, recognizing that maintaining intensity for full 90-minute periods will be crucial for sustained success.

Medeama, who won the championship in the 2022/23 season, have endured two consecutive eighth-place finishes, winning 15, drawing five, and losing 14 matches last term. However, their attacking prowess remained evident as they scored a league-high 44 goals despite inconsistent results.

The coach’s confidence in his squad’s title credentials appears well-founded given their impressive early season form. With back-to-back victories, six goals scored, and two clean sheets, his team remains top of the table after two matches, establishing themselves as early pacesetters in the competitive domestic league.

Winger Kelvin Nkrumah earned Man of the Match honors against Vision FC and has promised to deliver more outstanding performances to support the team’s championship ambitions. His individual excellence reflects the squad’s collective determination to return to title-winning form.

Tanko’s measured approach to title expectations demonstrates tactical maturity, acknowledging that consistency over a long season will determine championship success rather than early season momentum. His emphasis on game-by-game progression suggests strategic planning designed to avoid the pitfalls that derailed previous campaigns.

The comprehensive nature of their victory over Vision FC showcased improved defensive solidity alongside their established attacking threat. Last season concluded with Bibiani Gold Stars clinching their first-ever league title, but Medeama’s early form suggests they intend to reclaim championship status.

Vision FC’s struggles continued as they remain winless after two fixtures, highlighting the gulf in quality that emerged during Friday’s encounter. Their upcoming fixture against Hohoe United presents an opportunity to secure their first points of the campaign.

Tanko’s post-match comments revealed a coach balancing confidence with caution, understanding that maintaining current performance levels throughout the demanding league schedule will require continuous improvement and tactical adaptability.

The coach’s declaration that Medeama represents “one of the teams that can win the title definitely” carries significant weight given their championship pedigree and current form trajectory. Their next fixture against Karela United will provide another opportunity to demonstrate title credentials.

Adding a personal dimension to his professional success, Tanko celebrated his marriage to long-time partner Ruweida Abubakar on Saturday, September 20, 2025, just hours after securing the commanding victory that reinforced his team’s championship aspirations.

The combination of tactical discipline, attacking firepower, and defensive stability displayed in their opening fixtures suggests Medeama possesses the components necessary for sustained title challenge, provided they maintain the standards Tanko demands throughout the campaign ahead.