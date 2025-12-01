Tamale Records Historic Milestone in National Spelling Bee Competition

The National Spelling Bee (TNSB) has announced semi finalists for its 2026 edition, with Tamale presenting 114 participants, the highest number ever recorded from any city in the competition’s 19 year history.

Over 70 schools qualified from across Ghana for the semifinals, demonstrating what organizers describe as growing energy around literacy nationwide and children rising to meet academic excellence challenges. The program remains Ghana’s only pathway to the world famous Scripps National Spelling Bee in the United States of America (USA), where for nearly two decades Ghana stood as the only African country participating until Nigeria joined in 2025.

Eugenia Tachie Menson, convener of The National Spelling Bee, expressed amazement at young people’s passion, resilience, and curiosity, which she said pushes organizers to keep improving teaching and engagement methods. She stated that over the past year, the organization invested in technology to ensure children, whether in Accra, Tamale, or smaller towns, receive the same quality of preparation.

Menson described Tamale’s strong showing as proof that when the playing field is level, brilliance emerges from every part of Ghana. For a region often overlooked in national competitions, this milestone carries deep meaning and reflects a growing hunger for learning in northern Ghana, aligned with the program’s long standing promise to reach every child everywhere.

Through months of training, children learn how to break down words, apply logic, build vocabulary, and strengthen comprehension, skills that support them far beyond competition and into every aspect of their academic lives. The competition targets students between ages 7 and 13, seeking to build their capacity on spelling rudiments and English language usage.

Because of how widely spread this year’s semi finalists are, the stage will be bigger and more flexible than ever. The semifinals will run across three days on November 29, December 12, and December 18, 2025, using a blend of in person and virtual formats to ensure that every child can participate fully. More than 300 semi finalists will compete for a place at the national finals scheduled for February 2026.

Every semi finalist will receive goodies from Indomie, title sponsor, along with tokens from supporting partners. The 19th edition enjoys support from organizations sharing a vision for education and youth empowerment, including Indomie, DSTV, United States Embassy Accra, Rufus Green Parks, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, Fidelity Bank, Coconut Grove Regency Accra, Business and Financial Times (B&FT), and JOY FM.

The competition evolved significantly since March 2020. At the start of the 16th edition, the four tiered spelling program began conducting both virtually and in person, with preliminaries and quarter finals done virtually and semi finals and national finals taking place in person. Originally offering only one seat at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, since 2022, The Spelling Bee secured two additional seats where two high performing spellers, known in competition jargon as Yellow Bees, join the champion for the Scripps competition.

The Spelling Bee began in 2007 with only six schools taking part. Maria Isabel Kubabom from SOS Herman Gmeiner School in Tema won the first edition by successfully spelling denigratory and proceeded to the USA to represent Ghana. Her appearance at the 80th Scripps National Spelling Bee made history as the first time an African participated in this international contest.

The Young Educators Foundation organizes the competition, founded by Menson and assisted by a team including Programmes Manager Salomé Dzakpasu, School Coordinator Johnson Appiah, and volunteers. Their support helps make it possible for the program to reach diverse communities and open opportunities for students nationwide.

As TNSB marks 19 years of shaping confident, articulate young Ghanaians, the excitement around this year’s semifinals serves as a reminder that the future belongs to children who are empowered and encouraged to dream boldly. The Accra semi finals session already concluded, with 40 spellers advancing from that round to join finalists from Kumasi, Obuasi, and Tamale for the grand finale.