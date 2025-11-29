Tamale Produces Record 114 Finalists for National Spelling Bee Semifinals

Tamale has set a historic record by producing 114 semifinalists for The National Spelling Bee (TNSB) 2026 edition, the highest number ever recorded from any city in the competition’s 19 year history, organizers announced.

The Northern Region capital’s achievement represents a significant milestone for a region often overlooked in national academic competitions and reflects growing investment in literacy education across Ghana’s northern territories.

More than 70 schools have qualified from across the country for the semifinals, which will accommodate over 300 participants competing for spots at the February 2026 national finals. The competition remains Ghana’s only pathway to the world famous Scripps National Spelling Bee in the United States.

Eugenia Tachie-Menson, convener of The National Spelling Bee, said the Tamale milestone demonstrates what happens when educational opportunities are equalized. Every year, these young people amaze us. Their passion, resilience and curiosity push us to keep improving the way we teach and engage with them, she told reporters.

She said organizers invested in technology over the past year to ensure children in Accra, Tamale and smaller towns receive the same quality of preparation. Seeing Tamale shine like this is proof that when the playing field is level, brilliance emerges from every part of Ghana, Tachie-Menson added.

The semifinals will run across three days using a blend of in person and virtual formats to accommodate the geographically diverse participants. Sessions are scheduled for November 29, December 12, and December 18.

TNSB has operated in Ghana since 2007 as a franchise of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The program provides months of training during which children learn to break down words, apply logic, build vocabulary and strengthen comprehension skills that extend far beyond competition.

Maria Isabel Kubabom from SOS Herman Gmeiner School in Tema became the first African to compete at Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2007 after winning the inaugural Ghana competition by correctly spelling “denigratory.”

For nearly two decades, Ghana was the only African country participating in the prestigious international competition. Nigeria joined in 2025, sending its first spellers to the 97th Scripps National Spelling Bee held in National Harbor, Maryland.

Ghana now secures three spots annually at Scripps. The national champion earns the primary seat, while two high performing spellers known as Yellow Bees join the winner for the American competition. The prize package for Ghana’s champion exceeds US$10,000 in value, including an all expenses paid trip to Washington.

Every semifinalist will receive gifts from Indomie, the title sponsor, along with tokens from supporting partners. The 19th edition is supported by organizations including Indomie, DSTV, US Embassy Accra, Rufus Green Parks, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, Fidelity Bank, Coconut Grove Regency Accra, Business and Financial Times, and Joy FM.

The program has evolved significantly since inception. Originally featuring only six schools, it now reaches diverse communities nationwide. Since March 2020, the competition has operated using a four tier system with preliminaries and quarterfinals conducted virtually while semifinals and national finals take place in person.

Tachie-Menson, who leads the Young Educators Foundation that organizes the competition, emphasizes that spelling bees teach effective communication and build grace under pressure. At the heart of it, it’s about teaching people to communicate effectively, she has said previously.

The competition targets students between ages seven and 13, building capacity in spelling fundamentals and English language usage. Program manager Salomé Dzakpasu says participants gain literacy skills like vocabulary development and spelling accuracy while also improving public speaking abilities.

The February 2026 national finals will bring together 60 top spellers from across Ghana for an invitation only event attended by diplomatic dignitaries, United Nations leaders and development stakeholders. The competition will be broadcast live on The National Spelling Bee Ghana’s social media channels.

Tamale’s unprecedented representation in the semifinals has energized educators and families across northern Ghana. School officials say the achievement proves that with proper resources and support, students from any region can compete at the highest levels.

The milestone comes as Ghana continues expanding educational opportunities in historically underserved regions. Investment in technology, teacher training and infrastructure has helped narrow gaps between urban and rural educational outcomes.

As TNSB marks its 19th year shaping confident, articulate young Ghanaians, organizers say Tamale’s success story demonstrates the transformative power of accessible, quality education programs that empower children from all backgrounds to dream boldly.