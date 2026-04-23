Tamale High Court Set to Rule on NDA Corruption Case Amid OSP Power Crisis

The Tamale High Court (Criminal Division) is expected on Thursday, April 24, 2026, to deliver judgment in one of the most closely watched corruption trials prosecuted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), even as a constitutional crisis threatens to upend the outcome before ink dries on any verdict.

The case, The Republic v. Sumaila Abdul-Rahman and 3 Others, centres on Sumaila Abdul-Rahman, former Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority (NDA); his two former deputies, Stephen Yir-Eru Engmen and Patrick Seidu; and Andrew Kuundaari, Chief Executive of A&QS Consortium Limited. The four face 11 counts of corruption and procurement-related offences linked to contracts awarded under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), including allegations of inflating an approved contract sum from GH₵5,720,000 to GH₵10,400,000 without proper authorisation.

The OSP announced the judgment date in a Facebook post on Thursday, April 24, 2026. The trial, which began in January 2023, has run for more than three years. The accused persons faced 11 charges related to corruption and procurement violations in the award and execution of contracts for the NDA. During proceedings, the defence filed a submission of no case, but the trial court rejected it, a decision the Court of Appeal subsequently upheld unanimously. With the defence having closed its case and final addresses filed, the court fixed today for judgment.

The verdict, however, arrives at a deeply uncertain moment for the OSP. On April 15, 2026, an Accra High Court ruled that the OSP does not have constitutional authority to independently prosecute criminal cases without authorisation from the Attorney-General’s Department, directing that all ongoing OSP prosecutions be transferred accordingly. The court’s declaration of OSP prosecutions as null and void suggests these cases are not merely paused but have been legally invalidated in their current form.

A Supreme Court case, referenced as J1/3/2026, is pending to resolve the constitutional question definitively. The Minority in Parliament has called for that case to be expedited, arguing that only the apex court has the authority to conclusively determine the scope of the OSP’s prosecutorial powers. Until the Supreme Court rules, the legal standing of any judgment delivered today in the NDA case remains open to challenge.

The NDA prosecution is widely regarded as a flagship case for the OSP, having attracted sustained public attention since charges were first filed in January 2023.