Tamale Cyclists Praise Cowbell’s Annual Health Caravan

Over 740 cycling enthusiasts turned out for Promasidor Ghana’s annual Cowbell Bike Caravan in Tamale, with participants praising the company’s commitment to promoting healthy living and environmental sustainability through its flagship dairy brand.

The 20-kilometer fun ride started from Jubilee Park and wound through the Central Market, Sakasaka Road, Agric Traffic Light, Aliu Mahama Stadium, Lamashegu Roundabout, and Tamale Teaching Hospital before returning to the starting point. What made this year’s event particularly notable wasn’t just the turnout, but the creative recycling initiative that rewarded participants who collected empty Twisco and Cowbell sachets.

Young Awal Yahaya walked away with the grand prize after gathering an impressive 2,135 empty sachets from his family’s daily consumption of the company’s products. His reward? A brand new mountain bicycle that’ll make his commute considerably easier. The schoolboy explained that Cowbell’s team visited his school to extend invitations and inform students about the recycling rewards program, turning what could’ve been waste into an opportunity.

Abdallah Natogmah, a 46-year-old regular participant, expressed his appreciation for the brand’s consistency in promoting cycling activities. For him, it’s become an annual tradition that helps him maintain his fitness while enjoying the camaraderie of fellow cycling enthusiasts.

Michael Hagan, Promasidor Ghana’s Marketing Manager, took the opportunity to emphasize road safety alongside the celebration. He noted that while Tamale’s cycling culture is commendable, the caravan serves as a platform to encourage cyclists to be more safety conscious while navigating the roads. It’s a practical reminder that healthy living extends beyond nutrition to include responsible behavior on busy streets.

The event showcased Promasidor’s dual approach to community engagement, combining health promotion with environmental responsibility. By incentivizing sachet collection, the company addresses Ghana’s ongoing challenge with plastic waste while making healthy nutrition accessible through its products. Lucky winners received not just bicycles but also shopping vouchers and hampers, ensuring that multiple participants benefited from their involvement.

Throughout the non-competitive ride, participants stayed energized with Twisco Chocolate drink mixed with Cowbell milk, a fitting demonstration of the products they’re promoting. The combination kept riders hydrated across the 20-kilometer course, turning the event into both a marketing showcase and a genuine community health initiative.

This year’s caravan comes as Promasidor Ghana marks its 25th anniversary in the country, having launched its flagship Cowbell brand back in 1999. Since then, the company’s expanded its portfolio considerably, but cycling events in Tamale have remained a consistent feature of its community outreach strategy.

What distinguishes this initiative from typical corporate sponsorships is its grassroots approach. Rather than focusing solely on elite athletes or competitive racing, Cowbell’s caravan welcomes everyday cyclists, families, and children, creating an inclusive atmosphere that reflects the brand’s mass-market positioning. The emphasis on fun rather than competition removes barriers to entry, allowing people of varying fitness levels to participate without intimidation.

The recycling component adds another layer of value. In a country grappling with plastic waste management challenges, particularly in urban centers like Tamale, corporate initiatives that reward collection can make measurable differences. While 2,135 sachets from one household might seem extraordinary, it highlights both the product’s market penetration and the potential impact if such programs scaled across Ghana’s population.

For Tamale residents, the annual caravan has become more than just a cycling event. It’s evolved into a community gathering that promotes wellness, recognizes environmental stewardship, and reinforces the connection between a major food company and the northern region’s vibrant cycling culture.